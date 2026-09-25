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Football Returns to Death Valley for Primetime Clash with Texas A&MFootball Returns to Death Valley for Primetime Clash with Texas A&M
by Harrison Valentine | Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives

Football Returns to Death Valley for Primetime Clash with Texas A&M

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BATON ROUGE -- After hitting the road last week in the SEC opener, No. 10 LSU returns home to face No. 23 Texas A&M for another nationally televised, primetime showdown on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Kris Budden will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and and Gordy Rush will anchor the radio airwaves. 

The Tigers suffered their first setback of the season last week at Ole Miss. After scoring 17 unanswered points to storm back and tie the game, the comeback fell just short in a 32-24 defeat. Running back Dilin Jones rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. Receiver Winnie Watkins tallied three catches for 54 yards and a score. Defensively, Whit Weeks led the unit with eight tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

"I think they really struggled with this one after seeing it and breaking down the film," head coach Lane Kiffin said Monday. "We really feel, after seeing it, we lost the game in so many situations and areas."

Statistically, Blake Baker’s unit leads the nation in rush defense (33.0) and sacks (14). LSU ranks No. 13 nationally in total defense allowing 236.7 yards per game (33.0 rushing, 203.7 passing). Edge Princewill Umanmielen leads the nation in sacks (6.0) and ranks No. 2 in tackles for loss (7.5).

The Aggies are led by senior quarterback Marcel Reed, who has accounted for 632 yards passing a six touchdowns with three interceptions through three games. Reuben Owens II will lead the rushing attack, already with 186 yards on 45 carries with a TD score. With the absence of Terry Bussey, Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton will lead the Aggie receiving corps.

"This is a big test,” Kiffin said. “We've struggled with (Reed) here before. We lead the nation in rush defense, but that hasn't been against a ton of QBs in schemed runs. That takes a lot of discipline."

Defensively, A&M is led in tackles by linebackers Noah Mikhail and Ray Coney, who both enter Saturday with 18 each. Safety Marcus Racliffe has 15 tackles, while defensive end T.J. Searcy has 14 tackles with a sack. Edge rusher Anto Saka has recorded eight tackles with 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. 

"The locker room is ready to go," said safety Ty Benefield Tuesday. "We put (last week) in the past. We're ready to go for A&M."

Since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, LSU is 9-5 against the Aggies, which includes a 6-1 mark in Tiger Stadium. Kiffin is 3-0 all-time against Texas A&M with all three victories coming while at Ole Miss. Saturday marks the first official head-to-head matchup between Kiffin and A&M head coach Mike Elko.

Fans are encouraged to wear GOLD on Saturday night. Fans can also get an all-access look into Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge by watching The Difference, LSU Football's weekly docuseries on LSU+, following the Tigers all year long with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else. Start watching today.

GameDay Timeline

LSU vs. Texas A&M 
September 26, 2026 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC

Saturday, September 26
7 a.m. - Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9 a.m. - LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. - LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. - PMAC open to public 
1:30 p.m. - Bud Light Fan Zone opens 
• Located in front of PMAC 
1:30 p.m. - Nashville South performs at Bud Light Fan Zone 
2 p.m. - L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC 
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:30 p.m. - Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium 
4:30 p.m. - LSU Game Day pregame radio show on the air 
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. - All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
4:35 p.m. - TAF Oaks Society walks down Victory Hill 
4:35 p.m. - LSU departs Lod Cook for Tiger Walk 
4:40 p.m. - LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:42 p.m. - LSU walks down Victory Hill 
4:43 p.m. - Mardi Gras Mike Float drives down Victory Hill 
4:44 p.m. - Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill 
4:45 p.m. - Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill 
4:47 p.m. - LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
4:50 p.m. - LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room 
5:05 p.m. - LSU band performance in PMAC
5:20 p.m. - LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium 
6:15 p.m. - LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush 
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:23 p.m. - Guest Captains presentation
• WR Jarvis Landry, WR Early Doucet, P Brad Wing
6:28 p.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:32 p.m. - Moment of Reflection 
6:32:30 p.m. - LSU Alma Mater
6:34:30 p.m. - Moment of Silence 
6:35 p.m. - National Anthem with flyover 
6:38 p.m. - LSU departs locker room 
6:39:30 p.m. - LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium 
6:40 p.m. - Texas A&M takes the field 
6:41 p.m. - LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield
6:44 p.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on ABC

In-Venue Presentations

First Half

1Q/2nd Timeout: LSU Board of Supervisors recognition 
1Q/2Q Break: FMOL Geaux Hero 
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Solder Salute 
2Q/2nd Timeout: LSU Gymnastics Final Four recognition 
2Q/4th Timeout: Tiger Girls Performance 
3Q/2nd Timeout: Flyover Crew recognition 

Halftime

20:00 - Texas A&M Band performs
13:00 - LSU Band performs

In Focus: LSU GameDay Program

Sam Leavitt Shares Passion for Football with the People of LouisianaSam Leavitt Shares Passion for Football with the People of Louisiana
Football

Sam Leavitt Shares Passion for Football with the People of Louisiana

Dashawn Spears Constantly Strives for GreatnessDashawn Spears Constantly Strives for Greatness
Football

Dashawn Spears Constantly Strives for Greatness

Women's Basketball Guard Chloe Larry Embraces Return to LouisianaWomen's Basketball Guard Chloe Larry Embraces Return to Louisiana
Football

Women's Basketball Guard Chloe Larry Embraces Return to Louisiana