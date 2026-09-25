Dashawn Spears Constantly Strives for Greatness

Editor's Note: The story below about LSU defensive back Dashawn Spears was written prior to the Tigers' September 19 game at Ole Miss, where he suffered a season-ending injury. Though he is not scheduled to return to the field this season, Dashawn remains a vital part of the future of the LSU Football program.

Dashawn Spears doesn’t want to be defined by the best game of his career; he wants to be known for his next game.

A year ago, against Florida, the Denham Springs, La., product picked off two passes, returned one 58 yards for a touchdown, and became the face of LSU’s defense for a week. Five total interceptions by the Tigers. SEC Defensive Player of the Week. National clips. He does not run from that night. He wants to play like that every week.

“I don’t want to be just recognized and quoted for that one game,” Spears said. “I want all my games to be like that and just be the best safety in the country.”

That is the version of Spears LSU is getting in 2026 — a 6-3, 209-pound junior who stayed home when the portal was an option after the coaching change last fall. This season he moved into the hybrid STAR position on the LSU defense, and he keeps measuring himself against last week instead of last September.

Spears was born in Utah, but around age 9, he and his mom packed up and moved to Baton Rouge to start their lives with his stepfather, the man Spears now calls his real father. Spears had family ties to Louisiana, and his stepfather emphasized that football was better down in the Boot.

That move put Spears in the shadow of the program he would later call his dream school. They lived about five minutes from Tiger Stadium, and on most fall nights he could hear it rocking.

“That’s one of the reasons LSU became my dream school,” he said.

He changed his last name from McBryde to Spears in 2024 to represent the man who raised him.

“My biological father wasn’t really in my life, so he became that father figure for me,” Spears said. “He taught me how to be a better man. I’ve seen how he treats my mom, how he treats his family, and how he goes about business being the man of the household. I just want to model myself after that.”

Family is also a big reason why he stayed when Lane Kiffin came aboard.

“Most of my family is out here. My parents are out here, and I just wanted them to see me play at my dream school,” he said. “With Coach Kiffin coming in, we have a great chance at going real far and going to the natty.”

On the field, Spears sells versatility more than a single box score. Big safety. Big nickel. In the box. Coverage. Pass rush. The things a common fan may not see on a Saturday when the stats are quiet.

“Not every game is going to go your way, but you can always work your craft,” he said last week as the Tigers prepared to face Ole Miss. “This week I’m doubling down on myself because I felt personally, I didn’t do as well as I wanted versus Louisiana Tech. I want to be better than what I did last week.”

He credits some of his knowledge to older players who have advanced to the NFL— especially A.J. Haulcy — as the standard for how to work.

“AJ’s my dog,” Spears said. “One thing I’ve learned from him is just study the game. He’d come in early, watch film, and just double down on all his work. He’s a real smart player. That’s something I want to implement into myself as well.”

Away from football, he claims to have the most unique playlist on the team. Playboi Carti is his favorite. Then Deftones, Pantera, System of a Down, Slipknot.

“I like near everything you can think of,” he said.

On his off days, he likes to work on his M4 Competition BMW in the garage and play video games.

Spears plays football like his playlist — Playboi Carti one snap, Slipknot the next — and he wants every week to sound like both. He does not want LSU fans to remember one pick-six. He wants them to remember a safety who could do everything, every week.