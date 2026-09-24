Women's Basketball Guard Chloe Larry Embraces Return to Louisiana

For Chloe Larry, the road to LSU started long before she ever put on the purple and gold. It began in Bossier City, La., where Larry grew up playing basketball and eventually became one of the state’s most accomplished young guards. It continued at Parkway High School, where she helped establish the Panthers as one of the strongest girls’ basketball programs in Louisiana.

Now, after spending the first two years of her college career at Tennessee Tech, Larry is coming home. The LSU women’s basketball program added Larry through the transfer portal in April, bringing a familiar Louisiana face to Baton Rouge and adding another experienced guard to a roster with high expectations. For Larry, the move represents a new chapter in her career, but it also represents a return to the place where her basketball journey became serious.

“I always wanted to come back home,” Larry said.

One of the most unique parts of Larry’s move to LSU is the opportunity to reunite with someone who has been a part of her basketball journey for many years, Mikaylah Williams. Long before Williams became one of the biggest names in LSU women’s basketball history, she and Larry were teammates at Parkway High. The two helped lead the Panthers to state championships and became familiar with what it took to compete at a high level.

Their paths eventually had to separate when Williams came to LSU in 2023 and Larry went to Tennessee Tech in 2024. Now, a few years after playing together at Parkway, the two are teammates once again. The reunion gives LSU something that goes beyond basketball statistics. Larry already has an established relationship with one of the team’s biggest leaders, and Williams has firsthand knowledge of Larry’s abilities and work ethic.

The move also gives Larry the opportunity to play for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball. Mulkey has helped turn LSU into a national powerhouse, and joining her program gives Larry the opportunity to continue developing while competing at the highest level of the college game.

“Playing for Kim Mulkey is a dream come true,” Larry said.

Although Larry and Williams share a history, Larry’s path to LSU has been her own. After graduating from Parkway, Larry continued her career at Tennessee Tech, where she quickly became an important contributor. As a freshman, she averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while earning Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman honors. She took another step forward as a sophomore, averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Larry showed an ability to stretch the floor, shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range during her sophomore season. Her ability to score from the perimeter could give LSU another option offensively as she adjusts to a new level of competition.

Larry will get the opportunity to play in front of LSU’s passionate fan base inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The PMAC has become one of the most recognizable home-court environments in women’s college basketball, creating an atmosphere that can make home games an experience for both players and fans.

“The PMAC is going to be a great environment, that place is going to be rocking,” Larry said.

That environment will be a new experience for Larry, but her time at Tennessee Tech has prepared her for the expectations that come with playing college basketball. She has already experienced the responsibility of being a key contributor and has learned how to adapt to different opponents, teammates and situations.

Larry’s experience and versatility could make her an important addition to the LSU backcourt. Her scoring ability gives the Tigers another option offensively, while her experience gives her an understanding of the pace and physicality of college basketball.

As she begins her next chapter at LSU, Larry knows that her role will be about more than simply putting up points. Whether it is knocking down an open three, making a defensive play or doing the small things that help the team succeed, she is ready to contribute wherever she is needed.

“Fans can expect me to knock down shots, play defense, and do whatever it takes to help us win,” Larry said.

Larry’s path to LSU has taken her from Bossier City to Tennessee and back home again. Along the way, she has developed from a talented high school guard into an experienced college player. Now, with two years of college basketball behind her, a familiar teammate beside her and an opportunity to play in front of her home-state fans, Larry enters Baton Rouge ready for the next chapter of her career.