Dan Hayes’ 11-Under Performance Powers Tigers to Top-10 Finish in Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team recorded a season-best round at 12-under 268 to close the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at T9. The tournament is held at the par-70, 7,215-yard South Course of the Olympia Fields Country Club.

Sophomore Dan Hayes capped of his second tournament of the season with career bests of a fifth-place finish and an 11-under weekend in 54 holes. The third round is where he did a majority of the work this weekend with a seven-under 63. In the third round he recorded six birdies and an eagle with only one bogie. He tied for the third most birdies of the tournament with 16 total.

A pair of senior Louisianans in Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams had identical scores of four under on the week with a T36 finish. McWilliams had a three under third round while Mendell went two under in the final round. Mendell had the third most pars of the tournament with 42.

Redshirt Sophomore Dylan Kayne closed the tournament at one under with a two-over 72 in round three on Saturday to finish T56.

THE TIGERS

5. Dan Hayes, -11 (70, 66, 63)

T36. Jay Mendell, -4 (68, 70, 68)

T36. Noah McWilliams, -4 (71, 68, 67)

T56. Dylan Kayne, -1 (68, 69, 72)

79. John Doyle, +8 (72, 75, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 280)

1. Arizona State, -40 (264, 268, 270)

2. Illinois, -38 (266, 268, 268)

3. Texas Tech, -37 (273, 262, 268)

4. Alabama, -30 (268, 274, 268)

T5. Florida, -27 (274, 273, 266)

T5. Oklahoma State, -27 (274, 266, 273)

7. Stanford, -23 (278, 275, 270)

8. Georgia Tech, -22 (265, 276, 277)

T9. LSU, -21 (277, 273, 269)

T9. Pepperdine, -21 (274, 273, 272)

11. UNLV, -19 (279, 268, 275)

12. Northwestern, -17 (277, 274, 272)

13. Texas A&M, -13 (274, 272, 281)

14. Florida State, -5 (280, 274, 281)

15. Baylor, +11 (286, 282, 282)

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