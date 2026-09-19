Men’s Golf Sits in 11th as Play Is Suspended Due to Darkness in Round Two

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team neared the finish of two rounds in Olympia Fields on Friday with a 10-under performance, sitting them in 11th. The tournament is held at the par-70, 7,215-yard South Course of the Olympia Fields Country Club.

Play was called off due to darkness Friday night as the final six teams neared the finished of the front nine. The second round will be resumed Saturday morning, where LSU’s Jay Mendell has one hole left.

Sophomore Dan Hayes had a great day of play on Friday with an even 70 in the first round and a four-under 66 in the second. The Englishman is seven strokes behind first place as he sits in T22.

Dylan Kayne is on pace for one of his best tournaments yet as a Tiger. He opened play with a two-under 68 in the first round and followed it up with a one-under 69 to sit three under entering the final round in T35.

Seniors Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams control the two other scoring positions for the team at two under on the day for Mendell (T44) and one under for McWilliams (T51). Mendell will have a chance to improve his current score as he is the lone Tiger that did not finish round two.

THE TIGERS

T22. Dan Hayes, -4 (70, 66, --)

T35. Dylan Kayne, -3 (68, 69, --)

T44. Jay Mendell, -2 (68, In Progress, --)

T51. Noah McWilliams, -1 (71, 68, --)

T79. John Doyle, +7 (72, 75, --)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 280)