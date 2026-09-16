Jay Johnson Releases Tigers' Roster for 2027 Baseball Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Wednesday released the Tigers’ roster that includes the 22 members of the incoming recruiting class who have joined the program for the 2027 season.

The signing class is composed of eight NCAA Division I transfers and 14 high school signees. Ten LSU rookies have been rated among the Prep Baseball Top 150 College Freshmen, and another seven of the Tigers’ newcomers appear on the D1 Baseball rankings of the nation’s Top College Transfers.

The Tigers are engaging in individual drills and strength training prior to beginning their full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 8. The fall session will feature several intra-squad scrimmages through October and November in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Johnson, the 2023 and 2025 National Coach of the Year who has directed LSU to two National Championships over the past four seasons, said the focus of the Tigers’ coaching staff right now is upon developing the players and training them to compete at an elite level.

“It’s a wide-open competition at this time of the year; it’s always that way here,” Johnson said. “There’s no lineup, there’s no lead-off hitter, there’s no Friday pitcher as of today. In the process of discovering the team, of working toward getting every player to improve and be the best that he can, there’s a long way to go.

“In the phase we’re in right now, the goal is to make each player as good as he can possibly be. We’re going through foundationally with what we think they need to be really, really good.”

The Tigers feature eight returning position players with starting experience at LSU, including senior shortstop Steven Milam, senior catcher/outfielder Edward Yamin IV, junior catcher Cade Arrambide, junior infielder John Pearson, sophomore infielder/outfielder Mason Braun, sophomore catcher Omar Serna Jr., sophomore infielder Jack Ruckert and sophomore outfielder William Patrick.

The pitching staff contains eight hurlers who have recorded innings at LSU, including junior right-hander Casan Evans, junior right-hander William Schmidt, junior right-hander Cooper Moore, junior left-hander Ethan Plog, junior left-hander Cooper Williams, junior left-hander Danny Lachenmayer, sophomore right-hander Reagan Ricken and sophomore right-hander Zion Theophilus.

Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will engage in four exhibition games this fall against other schools. The Tigers will play two games versus Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss. Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 31, and first pitch for Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 1.

LSU will play two of its fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers face Troy at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8, and LSU meets Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, November 13, at a time to be announced.

The Tigers open the 2027 regular season on Friday, February 19, with a doubleheader versus Long Island beginning at 1 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.