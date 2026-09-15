LSU Men’s Golf Finishes 11th at Inverness Intercollegiate

TOLEDO, Ohio – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team moved up two spots to finish 11th after Tuesday’s three-over-287 performance at the Inverness Intercollegiate. The tournament was held at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club.

Freshman John Doyle became the first Tiger of the 2026-27 season to go under with a one-under 70 on Tuesday. Doyle recorded three birdies on the back nine to finish eight over on the week in T36.

Leading the Tigers at the end in T26 was senior Jay Mendell. Mendell recorded a two-over 73 in the final round to finish seven over at the tournament.

Senior Noah McWilliams finished T45 with a four-over performance on Tuesday, totaling his week at nine over. Rounding out the lineup was Dylan Kayne and Dan Hayes at T63 with identical 12-over weeks in Ohio. Kayne recorded an even 71 in the final round with three birdies on the day.

The Tigers showed more promise as the rounds went by going from 21 over in the first round to six over and three over in the final two rounds as a team. They will head to Illinois for the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational this week, kicking things off on Friday (9/18) morning and closing on Sunday (9/20).

THE TIGERS

T26. Jay Mendell, +5 (76, 71, 73)

T36. John Doyle, +8 (78, 73, 70)

T45. Noah McWilliams, +9 (75, 72, 75)

T63. Dan Hayes, +12 (76, 76, 73)

T63. Dylan Kayne, +12 (80, 74, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 284)

1. Auburn, +11 (294, 279, 290)

T2. Toledo, +12 (291, 296, 277)

T2. ETSU, +12 (295, 283, 286)

4. Texas Tech, +14 (295, 279, 292)

5. Ohio State, +18 (291, 292, 287)

T6. Iowa, +20 (283, 289, 300)

T6. Vanderbilt, +20 (298, 286, 288)

T6. Tennessee, +20 (291, 295, 286)

9. Loyola Marymount, +21 (296, 287, 290)

T10. Oklahoma, +24 (300, 279, 297)

T10. Purdue, +24 (293, 299, 284)

12. LSU, +30 (305, 290, 287)

12. Clemson, +32 (299, 294, 291)

14. Michigan, +36 (295, 302, 291)

15. Wake Forest, +44 (299, 300, 297)

16. Virginia, +48 (302, 298, 300)

17. Ole Miss, +49 (299, 307, 295)

18. Austin Peay, +62 (317, 296, 301)

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