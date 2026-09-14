LSU Men’s Golf Moves up to 13th After Two Rounds at Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team moved up four spots to 13th after Monday’s six-over-290 performance at the Inverness Intercollegiate. The tournament is held at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club.

Senior Jay Mendell became the first Tiger of the season opener to stroke par after Monday’s performance of 71. He is tied for the lead of the LSU lineup with a five-over week so far heading into the final round at T32.

Tied with Mendell at T32 is fellow senior Noah McWilliams. The Louisianan recorded a one-over 72 in the second round after a four-over 75 on Sunday, putting him at five over on the week.

Freshman John Doyle sits in the third spot after two rounds after a two-over 73 on Monday, placing him T63 at nine over after two. Round out the Tigers is Dan Hayes in T66 with a 10-over week and Dylan Kayne in T76 with a 12-over week so far.

THE TIGERS

T32. Noah McWilliams, +5 (75, 72)

T32. Jay Mendell, +5 (76, 71)

T63. John Doyle, +9 (78, 73)

T66. Dan Hayes, +10 (76, 76)

T76. Dylan Kayne, +12 (80, 74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD (E: 284)

1. Iowa, +4 (283, 289)

2. Auburn, +5 (294, 279)

3. Texas Tech, +6 (295, 279)

4. ETSU, +10 (295, 283)

5. Oklahoma, +11 (300, 279)

T6. Loyola Marymount, +15 (296, 287)

T6. Ohio State, +15 (291, 292)

8. Vanderbilt, +16 (298, 286)

9. Tennessee, +18 (291, 295)

10. Toledo, +19 (291, 296)

11. Purdue, +24 (293, 299)

12. Clemson, +25 (299, 294)

13. LSU, +27 (305, 290)

14. Michigan, +29 (295, 302)

15. Wake Forest, +31 (299, 300)

16. Virginia, +32 (302, 298)

17. Ole Miss, +38 (299, 307)

18. Austin Peay, +45 (317, 296)

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