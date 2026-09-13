LSU Men’s Golf Sits in 17th After One Round of Play at Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with a 21-over 305 performance, sitting them in 17th on Sunday at the Inverness Intercollegiate. The tournament is held at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club.

Senior Noah McWilliams has led the way for LSU through a round of play with his four-over 75 on Sunday. A day full of bogies for the entire field saw McWilliams record five, while tallying one birdie on hole nine. The Louisiana native sits at T37 heading into Monday.

The rest of the Tiger lineup sits in the top 100 of the field. Jay Mendell and Dan Hayes start of their new season with a five-over 76 to sit both of them at T51. Freshman John Doyle rounds out the top four with his seven-over 78 to place him in T73.

THE TIGERS

T37. Noah McWilliams, +4 (75)

T51. Dan Hayes, +5 (76)

T51. Jay Mendell, +5 (76)

T73. John Doyle, +7 (78)

T83. Dylan Kayne, +9 (80)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

Iowa, -1 (283)

T2. Toledo, +7 (291)

T2. Tennessee, +7 (291)

T2. Ohio State, +7 (291)

5. Purdue, +9 (293)

6. Auburn, +10 (294)

T7. Texas Tech, +11 (295)

T7. ETSU, +11 (295)

T7. Michigan, +11 (295)

10. Loyola Marymount, +12 (296)

11. Vanderbilt, +14 (298)

T12. Ole Miss, +15 (299)

T12. Wake Forest, +15 (299)

T12. Clemson, +15 (299)

15. Oklahoma, +16 (300)

16. Virginia, +18 (302)

17. LSU, +21 (305)

18. Austin Peay, +33 (317)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.