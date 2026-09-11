Men’s Golf to Open 2026-27 Season at Inverness Club on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 6 ranked LSU men's golf team is set to play their first tournament of the fall season in Toledo, Ohio, this weekend at the Inverness Intercollegiate, hosted by Toledo.

The event is set to be played at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club. The course, originally designed in 1919 by Donald Ross, was extensively restored in 2016–2018 by Andrew Green, who modernized the course while staying true to Ross's original vision. Inverness has a storied history of hosting major championships, including four U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships, two U.S. Senior Opens, and the 2021 Solheim Cup

The 54-hole event will begin with 7:00 a.m. CT tee times off No. 1 each day. All three days will include 18 holes of play, starting Sunday and ending on Monday.

The Tigers enter this week as one of seven nationally-ranked teams in the Golfweek Magazine preseason poll, seeing the Tigers start at No. 6 in the nation. Auburn and Vanderbilt are the two teams in the field ranked ahead of LSU at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Last time out the Tigers made it to the NCAA Championships for the first time in the two seasons played of the Jake Amos era at LSU. They finished 12th overall at the natty, just missing the final cut of eight. At the championship, LSU had an insane run going from T-27 and 17 shots behind the first cut of 15, posting an 18-under-par 270 to jump 15 spots into a tie for 12th. The total of 18-under topped the school record mark for an NCAA Championship of 11-under par 277 in 2017 in round two at Sugar Grove, Illinois (Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club).

Notably, junior Arni Sveinsson will not be in action this weekend, allowing for sophomore Dylan Kayne to get the go in this weekend’s lineup.

THE LSU LINEUP

Dan Hayes | Sophomore | Manchester, England

2025-26 season: 70.30 stroke avg. in 37 rounds | Career: 70.30 stroke avg. in 37 rounds

Had one of the best freshmen seasons in LSU history, with a 70.30 stroke average in 37 rounds – the 70.30 average ranked No. 6 in LSU history for single-season stroke average and was third best on the team for 2025-26… recorded 27 rounds of par or better last season, which is the second-best season in LSU history behind Sam Burns’ 33 in 2016-17… helped lead an amazing comeback in the third round at the NCAA Championship to make the fourth-round cut with an LSU record at the NCAA Championship of eight-under 64 in the third round – eight under is the second-lowest single round to par mark in school history… had his highest finish individually at the Bryan Bros Collegiate, taking T11 with a five-under 208 (71-67-70)… was a 2025 U.S. Amateur Qualifier.

Jay Mendell | Senior | Lafayette, La.

2025-26 season: 69.82 stroke avg. in 34 rounds | Career: 71.15 stroke avg. in 109 rounds

Mendell returns as possibly the steadiest hand for the Tigers after a record-breaking 2025-26 season… 2026 Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention… 2026 GCAA PING All-Southeast Region Team… led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds – became the first Tiger to close a season under 70… recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 4 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.147 through three seasons.

John Doyle | Freshman | Manchester, England

2025-26 season: In High School | Career: 0.0 stroke avg. in 0 rounds

2026-27 Golf Channel Preseason All-Freshman… Doyle signed with LSU as the No. 1 U18 golfer in Ireland, according to WAGR.com… European Golf Rankings had him ranked as the No. 3 European on their Boys/Men listing and No. 1 U18 European overall… the Mitchelstown, Co Cork, Ireland, native currently ranked as high as 179th overall in the World Amateur Golf Rankings… the star amateur from Ireland is a two-time Irish Boys winner and has played in many highly-ranked events including the Junior Ryder Cup, DP World Tour, World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy), Men’s Home International, and European Amateur Team Championship.

Noah McWilliams | Senior | Benton, La.

2025-26 season: 70.05 stroke avg. in 37 rounds | Career: 71.71 stroke avg. in 73 rounds

Had a breakout season for LSU after only a 72.48 stroke average in 2024-25… in 2025-26… had a stellar junior season with a 70.05 stroke average in 37 rounds – the mark of 70.05 ranks third in LSU history for single-season stroke average… recorded two top-five finishes and five top-ten finishes in 2025-26… moved up in the LSU record book to No. 8 on the all-time career stroke average list with his mark of 71.712 through three seasons.

Dylan Kayne | RS Sophomore | Paarl, South Africa

2025-26 season: 71.83 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 72.27 stroke avg. in 15 rounds

Kayne last season had a 71.83 stroke average after competing in two tournaments… tied his best low total for 54 holes and low 54 holes to par marks of three-under 213 (69-70-74) at the Argent Financial Classic… had a .740 win/loss during the season and recorded three rounds of par or better… best finish came at the 2024 La Tour Intercollegiate where he took T6.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Top-25 Ranked: Auburn [#3], Vanderbilt [#4], LSU [#6], Texas Tech [#7], Tennessee [#8], Oklahoma [#19], Ole Miss [#21]

Others: Austin Peay, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Iowa, Loyola Marymount, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Toledo, Wake Forest, Virginia

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