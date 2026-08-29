Soccer Set To Face Arizona Sunday Inside Sun Devil Soccer Stadium

TEMPE, Ariz. – The LSU Soccer team (1-4-0) returns to Sun Devil Soccer Stadium on Sunday, August 29 to take on Arizona (2-1-0) at 12 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Wildcats will meet for the third time in program history.

LSU soccer is looking to earn their second win of the season on Sunday to cap off their week-long road trip in the Desert State.

The Tigers have dropped their last four matches in close contests to UCF, 2-1, FGCU, 3-2, and Arizona State, 1-0.

Arizona enters the matchup with a 2-1-0 record after dropping their first match against the GCU on opening night. They then rebounded, winning the next two matches against New Mexico State and Gonzaga.

There will be no streaming of the match in Tempe. Live stats link is available.

THE MATCHUP

Thursday’s meeting will mark the third all-time matchup between LSU and Arizona. The Tigers hold a 2-1 advantage in the series. The last time the two programs met, LSU pulled out a 2-0 shutout over the Wildcats in 2021 at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers enter Sunday’s matchup looking to rebound after falling to ASU in a close match, 1-0, on Thursday.

Arizona is led by returning standouts Jessica Bedolla and Lily Boydstun, along with a talented group of newcomers looking to make an impact. The Wildcats opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Grand Canyon.. Arizona then bounced back with a 2-0 victory over New Mexico State, with Jessica Bedolla and Lainey Swanson each finding the back of the net. They continued their win streak with another win against Gonzaga, 2-1.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

This season’s LSU Soccer roster features 27 student-athletes, with a mix of returning veterans, newcomers and international talent. The Tigers return a strong core from last season’s historic NCAA Sweet 16 squad while adding a talented group of freshmen and transfers.

The senior class includes fifth-year seniors Kelsey Major and Allie Fryer along with the traditional seniors of Audur Scheving, Emma Alvord, Brielyn Knowles and Ava Galligan. Fryer transferred to LSU this summer after an accomplished four-year career at BYU, where she scored 30 career goals and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2024.

The junior class consists of Amy Smith, Ava Amsden, Annaleigh Bruser, Senai Rogers, Katelyn Holt and Linka Ono.

The sophomore group includes Maud Ferrière, Ryann Denecour, Sariyah Bailey, Lila Jaillet and Rylie Kuyper while Rakel Sigurðardottir, Ryleigh Albin, Alexia Hansen, Ella Kate Johnston, Berglind Hlynsdottir, Ava Villapando, Mia Conard, Jaya Dern, Kylee Rocha, and Marie Pues make up this year’s freshmen class.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tigers will return home to host Baylor on Thursday, September 3 before traveling to Miami-Ohio on Sunday, September 6, to conclude non-conference play.

The squad will begin SEC action on Sept. 11 against Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.