LSU Gymnastics Places 17 Tigers on 2026 WCGA Scholastic All-America Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU gymnastics program continued its tradition of academic excellence as 17 Tigers were named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-Americans for the 2025-26 academic year, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 17 honorees represent 81 percent of LSU’s 21-member roster, showcasing the Tigers’ commitment to excellence both inside and outside of the gym.

To earn WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, student-athletes must achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale for the 2025-26 academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher.

LSU Gymnastics 2026 WCGA Scholastic All-Americans:



The Tigers’ 17 honorees were part of a record-setting academic year across collegiate women’s gymnastics. Overall, 1,195 student-athletes earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher, representing 77.15 percent of all reporting gymnasts – the highest percentage in WCGA history. Additionally, 293 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA.

LSU’s academic success adds to a 2026 season that saw the Tigers continue to establish themselves among the nation’s elite. LSU earned the No. 2 national ranking entering last season and went on to compete for a national championship, finishing as NCAA runner-ups, while several Tigers earned individual All-America recognition throughout the season.

Ballou, Blackson and Mustari are among the Tiger’s 4.00 GPA earners.

The recognition continues LSU Gymnastics’ longstanding tradition of academic achievement. The Tigers have consistently placed student-athletes on the WCGA Scholastic All-America list, with LSU gymnasts earning a total of 226 scholastic honors in program history.

The WCGA represents collegiate women’s gymnastics programs across NCAA Divisions I, II and III and the NAIA and works to promote and elevate the sport at all levels of collegiate competition.

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