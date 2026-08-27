Football's Moore Awarded No. 18 Jersey

BATON ROUGE – For only the second time since the tradition started in 2003, an offensive lineman has been awarded No. 18 as center Braelin Moore was presented with the jersey at a team meeting on Tuesday.

Moore, a fifth-year senior and returning starter, joins Lloyd Cushenberry, the center on LSU’s 2019 national championship team, as the only offensive linemen to be awarded No. 18 since the tradition began with Matt Mauck in 2003.

Past No. 18s Jacob Hester, Richard Dickson, Greg Penn and Bennie Logan were on hand for the jersey presentation to Moore at Tuesday’s team meeting.

“To be picked for this is a tremendous honor,” Moore said. “I will do all that I can to represent this number and all of those who have worn it before me.”

Moore will continue to wear No. 61 in games due to his position. The No. 18 will be represented on his jersey with a patch, similar to what Cushenberry did in 2019.

Moore, in his second year at LSU, joined the Tigers prior to the 2025 season after transferring from Virginia Tech. A year ago, Moore started in all 13 games for the Tigers, earning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in the season-opening win over Clemson. He went on to play 623 offensive snaps, allowing just one sack all season.

Off the field, Moore has twice earned conference academic honor roll status, first in 2023 at Virginia Tech and then last year with the Tigers. He graduated from LSU over the summer and will also wear an SEC Grad Patch on his jersey this season.

The No. 18 is among the three most iconic numbers in LSU football history, joining retired No. 20 and No. 7. Billy Cannon – LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner – had his No. 20 retired following the 1959 season. Cannon’s No. 20 is the only number retired in LSU football history.

About LSU’s No. 18

When it comes to LSU football, the No. 18 is synonymous with excellence on and off the field. It’s about having the respect of your teammates and coaches. It’s about being a role model to those in the locker room and the kids who adore the Tigers. No. 18 is much more than a number, it’s an identity that’s been established by those who have worn the jersey. The No. 18 comes with the responsibility of being selfless and doing the right thing when no one is looking. No. 18 epitomizes LSU football and the longstanding tradition that makes the Fighting Tigers one of the most powerful brands in the sport. LSU’s No. 18 jersey hangs in the College Football Hall of Fame and its story is told there. The No. 18 and the player who dons that jersey each year is LSU Football.

Past No. 18s (since tradition started in 2003)

QB Matt Mauck (2003)

RB Jacob Hester (2004-07)

TE Richard Dickson (2008-09)

RB Richard Murphy (2010)

S Brandon Taylor (2011)

DT Bennie Logan (2012)

LB Lamin Barrow (2013)

RB Terrence Magee (2014)

CB Tre’Davious White (2015-16)

DT Christian LaCouture (2017)

TE John David Moore (2017)

TE Foster Moreau (2018)

DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (2019)

C Lloyd Cushenberry III (2019)

RB Chris Curry (2020)

LB Damone Clark (2020-21)

LB BJ Ojulari (2022)

DT Mekhi Wingo (2023)

LB Greg Penn (2024)

RB Josh Williams (2024)

QB Garrett Nussmeier (2025)

C Braelin Moore (2026)