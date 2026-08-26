Soccer Set To Face ASU Thursday Night At Sun Devil Stadium

TEMPE, Ariz. – The LSU Soccer team (1-3-0) is on the road at Sun Devil Stadium to take on Arizona State (2-0-1) at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 27. The Tigers and Sun Devils will meet for the third time in program history, with the match streaming on ESPN+.

LSU soccer is looking to get back in the win column on Thursday night as the squad currently sits at 1-3-0 through their first four regular-season games.

The Tigers opened the season with a 2-0 loss at No. 18 Wake Forest before bouncing back with a dominant 5-0 win over Northwestern State. LSU then dropped close games to UCF, 2-1, and Florida Gulf Coast, 3-2.

Senior forward Ava Galligan has been a bright spot, leading the team with two goals so far. After making the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history last season, LSU will look to turn things around during its upcoming road trip to Arizona State and Arizona.

ASU enters the matchup with a 2-0-1 record after earning dominant wins against New Mexico State and Buffalo, while drawing with Texas.

Ryan Sykora and Joe Lowery will cover the action between the Tigers and the Sun Devils in Tempe on ESPN+. Live stats and streaming links are also available here.

THE MATCHUP

Thursday’s meeting will mark the third all-time matchup between LSU and ASU. The Sun Devils hold a 2-1 advantage in the series. The last time the two programs met, ASU pulled out a 5-2 victory over the Tigers in 2024 at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers enter Sunday’s matchup looking to rebound after falling to FGCU in a close match, 3-2, on Sunday.

Arizona State is led by returning standouts Kierra Blundell and Miki Hayashi, along with a strong group of newcomers looking to make an impact. The Sun Devils opened the season with a 3-1 victory over New Mexico State before playing to a 1-1 draw against Texas. ASU then bounced back with a dominant 5-0 win over Buffalo, with Bela Puccinelli recording her first career brace.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

This season’s LSU Soccer roster features 27 student-athletes, with a mix of returning veterans, newcomers and international talent. The Tigers return a strong core from last season’s historic NCAA Sweet 16 squad while adding a talented group of freshmen and transfers.

The senior class includes fifth-year seniors Kelsey Major and Allie Fryer along with the traditional seniors of Audur Scheving, Emma Alvord, Brielyn Knowles and Ava Galligan. Fryer transferred to LSU this summer after an accomplished four-year career at BYU, where she scored 30 career goals and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2024.

The junior class consists of Amy Smith, Ava Amsden, Annaleigh Bruser, Senai Rogers, Katelyn Holt and Linka Ono.

The sophomore group includes Maud Ferrière, Ryann Denecour, Sariyah Bailey, Lila Jaillet and Rylie Kuyper while Rakel Sigurðardottir, Ryleigh Albin, Alexia Hansen, Ella Kate Johnston, Berglind Hlynsdottir, Ava Villapando, Mia Conard, Jaya Dern, Kylee Rocha, and Marie Pues make up this year’s freshmen class.

LOOKING AHEAD



LSU will continue their Arizona road trip this week, facing Arizona next on Sunday, August 30 at Noon CT.

The Tigers will return home to host Baylor on Thursday, September 3 to conclude non-conference play at home before beginning SEC action Sept. 11 against Tennessee.

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