Three Swim & Dive Tigers Receive LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU swimming and diving’s Michaela de Villiers, Stepan Goncharov, and Ezra Dickerson each walked across the graduation stage Friday morning, earning their LSU degree.

De Villiers, a native of Cape Town, South Africa, received a Master of Business Administration. She competed for the Tigers for four seasons and was named a team captain her senior year. She is a four-time NCAA Qualifier, three-time CSCAA All-American, and two-time SEC Champion. She is ranked second in program history in the 50 freestyle, second in the 100 freestyle, and sixth in the 100 backstroke. She is also a member of four school-record-holding relay squads. In August of 2025, she completed her undergraduate degree in Sport Administration.

Goncharov competed with the Tigers for two years after transferring from Pittsburgh. In his time with the Tigers, the Tosno, Russia native qualified for the NCAA Championships in both seasons, receiving All-American honors both years. He sits second in program history in the 100 backstroke, second in the 50 freestyle, third in the 100 freestyle, tenth in the 200 backstroke, and tenth in the 200 IM. He is also a member of four school-record-holding relay squads.

Dickerson, a native of Saint Michael, Minnesota, spent five years in the Purple & Gold - four as a swimmer and one as a graduate assistant. He specialized in the breaststroke and freestyle events. Dickerson received his undergraduate degree in the Spring of 2025 in Marketing.

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