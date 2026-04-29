vs. Auburn

Auburn is coming off a 13-3 run-rule victory over Ole Miss, but has only one SEC series victory this season. Auburn is 2-10 when playing on the road this season, including a 1-8 mark in road SEC games. Auburn has a .287 batting average this season on 352 hits, has scored 286 runs, and has 267 RBI. AU has 56 home runs this season. In the circle, Auburn has a 4.45 ERA with 242 strikeouts over 309.2 innings.

Four Auburn players have a batting average at .300 or better, including Alyssa Hastings (.380), who has a team-high 49 hits and 12 doubles, Kylie Shaw (.326), who paces the club with 45 runs, McKaela Walker (.301), who has a team-best 11 home runs and 37 RBI, and Destiny Rodriguez (.300).

Ella Harrison is 11-12 in the circle and has recorded the team’s two shutouts this season, including a 4-0 victory at Florida. Harrison has 135 strikeouts over 143.2 innings and has a 3.65 ERA. She has pitched 11 of the team’s 13 complete games this season.