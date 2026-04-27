vs. McNeese

McNeese enters Tiger Park on an eight-game winning streak and has won 12 of its last 13 games. The Cowgirls are batting .324 on the season with 441 hits, including 50 home runs, and have 337 runs with 286 RBI. In the circle, McNeese has a 4.14 ERA and 203 strikeouts over 348.0 innings.

Kassidy Chance leads McNeese with a .423 batting average and 52 hits. She has scored 36 runs, 27 RBI, and eight extra-base hits. Rylee Cloud (.347) also has 52 hits on the season, including seven home runs, and has a team-high 41 runs and 43 RBI. Nyjah Fontenot (.373) rounds out the top hitters with 47 hits, 36 runs, and 33 RBI.

Brookelyn Taylor is 12-6 in the circle with a 2.99 ERA. Over 114.2 innings, B. Taylor has a staff-high 87 strikeouts. Maddie Taylor is 14-4 with a 3.74 ERA and has 64 strikeouts over 103.0 innings. Both B. Taylor and M. Taylor have pitched six complete games, two shutouts, and have a .269 opposing batting average.