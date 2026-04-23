at No. 17/19 Mississippi State

Although 18-6 at home, Mississippi State finds itself on a five-game losing streak. The strength of the team is in its pitching staff, which owns a 2.15 ERA (No. 8 in the NCAA) with 403 strikeouts. MSU ranks second in the country with 9.03 strikeouts per seven innings and has a defense with a .983 fielding percentage, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. Offensively, MSU bats .286 on 343 hits and has scored 242 total runs.

Alyssa Faircloth is 10-5 in the circle with a 2.42 ERA and a staff-best 195 strikeouts in 121.1 innings. Faircloth has one shutout and four saves this season. Peja Goold, who is 14-9 this season, has a 2.09 ERA over 124.0 innings pitched, 146 strikeouts, 11 complete games, and eight solo shutouts. Leila Ammon rounds out the staff with a 1.71 ERA and has 59 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. Both Ammon and Goold hold opposing batters to a .170 average.

Kiarra Sells leads MSU at the plate with a .384 average. She has 48 hits, featuring a team-high 13 home runs and 12 doubles, and leads with 40 runs and 31 walks. Nadia Barbary bats .336, and Morgan Stiles has a .333 batting average to round out their top hitters. They both have a team-high 49 hits and have scored 27 runs. Barbary leads MSU with 34 RBI and has 11 home runs on the season.