Swim & Dive Has Eight Tigers Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eight LSU swimming and diving athletes were named to the 2025-26 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, the CSC announced on Tuesday.

The recipients from the women’s team are Megan Barnes, Saskia Blasius, Grace Palmer, and Giulia Zambelli. Diggory Dillingham, Andrew Garon, Jere Hribar, and Karlo Percinic were selected from the men’s side.

The 2025-26 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

To be named to the team, the student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 and compete in 75% of competitions throughout the season or compete in the NCAA Championships.

Of the eight Tiger recipients, five (Barnes, Palmer, Zambelli, Dillingham, and Hribar) represented the purple and gold on the national stage at this year’s NCAA Championships. The women finished in 21st, and the men placed 16th.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.