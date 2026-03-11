Eight Tiger Men Qualify for NCAA Swim & Dive Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving program is sending eight men to the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 25-28 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The list is headlined by SEC Champions Jere Hribar and Carson Paul. Hribar advanced to Atlanta in the 50-free, 100-free, and 200-free, while Paul punched his ticket to Atlanta at the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional in the 1m and 3m. He and the other Tiger divers will compete on Wednesday to qualify in the last event, the platform. Voldomyr Lisovets (100-breast) and Nikola Simic (1650-free) are the other individual qualifiers. Stepan Goncharov, Caleb Ellis, Diggory Dillingham, and Simon Meubry also qualified for the Championships as members of one or several of the four qualifying Tiger relays.

The LSU men’s squad is ranked 20th in the nation. They hold a dual meet record of 6-2, highlighted by victories over No. 13 Florida State, No. 16 Alabama, and No. 22 Kentucky. The men placed seventh at the SEC Championships, bringing back six medals to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers hold five individual times and four relay times that rank in the top 20 across the nation. Hribar’s time in the 100-free sits atop the leaderboard as the fastest time in the country this season, and the Tigers’ 200-medley relay team holds the fourth fastest time in the NCAA.

Last season, the Tiger men placed 19th overall at NCAAs.

LSU’s women will compete in Atlanta from Wednesday, March 18 to Saturday, March 21, and the men will compete the following Wednesday to Saturday.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.