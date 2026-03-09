Men’s Golf Finishes Third at The Hayt With 23-Under Performance

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf team closed the final day of play with an eight-under 280 performance, closing their weekend at The Hayt in fourth place. The tournament was held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.

LSU got out to a hot start on Saturday as they finished the first round in first place with a 14-under performance as a team. Day two (Sunday) saw the Tigers only go one under tying them for second, making for a competitive day three field as multiple teams went for the title. The Tigers closed their week in Florida with an eight-under 280 on Monday, just missing out on a top-three finish by one stroke and a tournament win by five.

The top Tiger competing with the team this week was junior Jay Mendell who closed with an eight under (208) T6 finish on Monday. The final day of action saw Mendell rack up his second five-under 65 round of the week after doing so on Saturday as well. The T6 finish marks for the 11th top-10 finish of his collegiate career and his second of the 2025-26 season.

Competing individually, Alfons Bondesson finished T6 with an eight-under (208) performance alongside Mendell. The senior was below par for all three rounds of competition, closing the week with a two-under 70 on Monday. His best round came in the first on Saturday where he went four under (68). He closed the tournament tied for third on par-three holes with a 2.92 average.

The third Tiger in the top 15 was Haskins Award Watch List member, Arni Sveinsson. The Icelander closed his week with a T13 finish and a six-under weekend (67, 74, 69). Sveinsson tied for second in The Hayt with his 15 birdies during the three rounds of play.

Closing out the lineup were freshman Dan Hayes (T36), freshman Hudson Lawson (T36) and junior Noah McWilliams (T49). Lawson was the lone of the three to go under par on day three, recording a two-under 70.

THE TIGERS

T6. Jay Mendell, -8 (67, 74, 67)

T6. Alfson Bondesson (IND), -8 (68, 70, 70)

T13. Arni Sveinsonn, -6 (67, 74, 69)

T36. Dan Hayes, -1 (72, 68, 75)

T36. Hudson Lawson, -1 (74, 71, 70)

T49. Noah McWilliams, +1 (68, 75, 74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 2 Auburn, -28 (279, 282, 275)

2. No. 11 Texas Tech, -26 (287, 275, 276)

T3. No. 5 LSU, -23 (264, 287, 280)

T3. No. 21 Charlotte, -23 (280, 278, 283)

5. No. 17 North Carolina, -16 (282, 287, 279)

6. No. 1 Virginia, -13 (276, 298, 277)

7. South Carolina, -12 (283, 281, 288)

8. Clemson, -11 (287, 285, 281)

9. Coastal Carolina, -10 (288, 281, 285)

10. South Florida, -9 (287, 281, 287)

11. No. 15 Alabama, -8 (279, 286, 291)

12. No. 20 Duke, E (291, 288, 285)

13. Louisville, +2 (294, 289, 283)

14. Central Florida, +3 (280, 294, 293)

15. Liberty, +8 (291, 287, 294)

16. North Florida, +12 (296, 295, 285)

