Tigers Break Three School Records in Last Chance Invite at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU swimming team put together three school-record performances in the Last Chance Invitational at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28.

The Tigers sent six athletes to the competition to attempt to qualify for the NCAA Championships in March.

Breaststrokers Volodymyr Lisovets and Guilherme Camossato each broke a school record on Friday night. Lisovets did so in the 100-breast with a time of 51.13, taking down former Tiger Mitch Mason’s top time of 51.55. Camossato clocked a time of 1:52.73 in the 200-breast to break his own school record, which was set earlier this season at the SEC Championships.

On Saturday, Grace Palmer broke the 200-breast school record on the women’s side. The sophomore touched the wall with a time of 2:07.55 to take the No. 1 spot in program history, overtaking Niamh Robinson’s record set in 2020.

Stepan Goncharov, Nicole Santuliana, and Avery Littlefield also competed in their respective events at the meet.

The Tigers will be back in action when the diving team heads to the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional hosted by Texas A&M on March 8-11. Following the regional, the Tigers’ swimming and diving program will send athletes to the NCAA Championships. The women’s championship is held on March 18-21, while the men’s championships will be held on March 25-28. Both will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.