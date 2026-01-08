No. 12/14 S&D to Visit No. 8/5 Florida for Ranked Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving program is set to compete in a top 15 matchup against the Florida Gators at the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 9.

The meet will begin at 9:30 am CT. Live stats can be followed via the MeetMobile app.

The competition will be the first time the conference foes face off against each other in a dual meet since the 2018-19 season. That matchup ended with a Gators sweep: 129.5-164.5 on the men’s side and 104-196 on the women’s.

LSU had tremendous success in the first half of the season, with both the men’s and women’s squads remaining undefeated in dual meets at the midseason mark – a feat the program had not achieved this century. Thus far this season, three individual Tigers and four Tiger relay squads hold top 10 times across the country in their respective events, headlined by Jere Hribar’s top five times in the 50-free and 100-free.

Last time in the pool, the Tigers competed in the midseason meet at the Georgia Invitational. LSU’s women finished second, and the men finished fourth among the six teams. Throughout the meet, the team broke a total of five school records – four relay records and the 200-fly from Sofia Sartori.

Since then, several Tigers spent the break competing internationally for their home countries. Most notably, Hribar, a native of Split, Croatia, took home three medals, including gold at the European Aquatics Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland. Martina Bukvic from Serbia and Volodymyr Lisovets from Ukraine took top 15 spots in their respective events at the meet, as well.

The Florida Gators boast the No. 5 men’s team and No. 8 women’s team in the NCAA, according to the latest edition of the CSCAA poll. The Gators also competed in the Georgia Invitational, taking the top spot overall for the men and women.

Both schools’ diving teams have been competing in the Tennessee Diving Invitational, which concludes Friday, Jan. 9. Diving scores from the invitational will be used for the dual meet between the Tigers and Gators. Results from Tennessee can be found on divemeets.com.

Order of Events:

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

200 IM

200 Freestyle Relay