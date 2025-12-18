LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Dec. 18, 2025

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its December edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with the LSU men’s and women’s teams each remaining in the top 25.

The women are slotted at No. 12, and the men slide in at No. 14. Of SEC teams, the women rank fourth, while the men rank sixth.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

Since the November poll, the team competed against Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech in the Georgia Invitational, where the women placed second, and the men finished fourth. Across the four days in Athens, the squad broke a total of five school records. The men broke school records in the 200-medley relay, 200-free relay, and 400-free relay. The women also broke the school record in the 200-medley relay, and Sofia Sartori broke her own school record in the 200-fly.

In the first week of December, four Tigers traveled to Lublin, Poland, to compete in the European Aquatics Swimming Championships. Martina Bukvic and Volodymyr Lisovets advanced to the semifinals of their respective events and placed in the top 15. The big standout of the week, though, was Jere Hribar, who took home bronze in the 4×50-free relay, silver in the 100-free, and a gold medal in the 50-free, making him a European Champion.

LSU will begin competition again in the new year on Jan. 9, when the team travels to Gainesville to take on the No. 5/9 Florida Gators. Before then, the diving team heads to Knoxville for the Tennessee Invitational on Jan. 3-5.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 400 2-0 2 2 Arizona State 384 6-0 3 3 Indiana 367 5-0 4 6 California 344 1-2 5 4 Florida 335 3-1 6 10 NC State 314 3-0 7 8 Georgia 306 4-2 8 5 Louisville 277 3-0 9 7 Stanford 273 2-2 10 9 Tennessee 261 3-4 11 11 Michigan 255 5-0 12 16 Florida State 203 2-2 13 14 Alabama 181 2-2 14 13 Louisiana State 178 6-0 15 15 Auburn 176 2-3 16 19 Ohio State 172 1-1 17 18 Arizona 143 1-1 18 21 Southern California 103 1-3 19 20 Wisconsin 90 4-1 20 NR Southern Methodist 88 3-2 21 12 Virginia 66 1-4 22 NR Princeton 61 5-0 23 17 North Carolina 59 3-1 24 25 Texas A&M 57 2-0 25 24 Northwestern 43 3-2

Division I Women