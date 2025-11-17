Swim & Dive Set to Compete at Georgia Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 11/13 LSU swimming and diving program is traveling to Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium on Nov. 18-21.

The Tigers will compete against host school Georgia, as well as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

The meet will span four days, beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. CT. On Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, teams will continue competing in a format that features prelims at 8:30 a.m. CT and finals at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The meet can be streamed on SECN+, and live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

Last time in the pool, the LSU men’s and women’s teams defeated Alabama and Florida State in the LSU Natatorium. The men narrowly took down Alabama by a score of 151-146 and Florida State by a score of 153-146. The LSU women defeated the Crimson Tide, 166-129, and the Seminoles, 210-88. The next day, the Tigers’ women’s squad won in dominant fashion over Houston, Rice, and Tulane in a women-only quad meet.

On the weekend, LSU set a total of eight pool records and two school records. Sofia Sartori set a school record in the 200-fly, touching the wall with a time of 1:53.34. The women’s 200-medley relay group of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Martina Bukvic, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers claimed the school record with a time of 1:35.99.

The Florida Gators boast the No. 4 men’s team in the country alongside the No. 7 women’s squad. The team’s most recent meet was a victory over Georgia inside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium in Gainesville, Fla.

Host school Georgia has the No. 8 men’s team and No. 18 women’s team in the country. The squad is coming off the loss at Florida but does feature a dual meet victory over a top 15 Auburn team.

Neither Alabama nor Florida State has competed since their losses against LSU on Nov. 7. In that meet, Alabama defeated Florida State in both the men’s and women’s duals. The Crimson Tide has the No. 14-ranked men’s squad and No. 16-ranked women’s team. The Seminoles sit at No. 16 in the men’s ranking and unranked in the women’s rankings.

Georgia Tech most recently competed in the Dual Meet Tournament, where the squad finished sixth among Army, Auburn, Florida State, George Washington, Georgia, Minnesota, and North Carolina State.

Last season, both the LSU men’s and women’s teams placed fourth at the Georgia Invitational, which featured Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Missouri.

Order of Events:

Tuesday

Finals in afternoon for 1650-free, 200-medley relay, and 800-free

Wednesday

Prelims in morning for 100-fly, 400-IM, 200-free, 100-breast, 1m diving (W), and 3m diving (M)

Finals in afternoon for 100-fly, 400-IM, 200-free, 100-breast, 200-free relay, 1m diving (W), and 3m diving (M)

Thursday

Prelims in morning for 100-back, 200-breast, 500-free, 50-free, 3m diving (W), and 1m diving (M)

Finals in afternoon for 100-back, 200-breast, 500-free, 50-free, 400-medley relay, 3m diving (W), and 1m diving (M)

Friday

Prelims in morning for 200-IM, 100-free, 200-fly, and 200-back, and platform diving

Finals in afternoon for 200-IM, 100-free, 200-fly, 200-back, 400-free relay, and platform diving