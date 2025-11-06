LSU S&D to Host Five Schools Across Two Meets this Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 14/21 LSU swimming and diving program will welcome No. 16/16 Alabama and No. 19/NR Florida State on Friday and Rice, Houston, and Tulane on Saturday for a women’s only meet at the LSU Natatorium.

“We are looking forward to hosting Alabama and FSU on Friday here at the Natatorium,” said Head Coach Rick Bishop. “Our Tigers have gotten off to a great start this season with wins out in Colorado and at home versus Kentucky. The team has big goals this season, and part of achieving those goals means that we must face great competition. Alabama is a tremendous competitor, and the rivalry runs deep. FSU was added to the competition weekend several years back. Their addition has made the event more competitive and exciting. Our men and women have been training and preparing at a high level. Our team belief and drive to win should make this weekend one of the best meets in the history of the rivalry. Geaux Tigers.”

The tri meet on Friday will begin with diving at 11 a.m. and the swimming will begin at noon. On Saturday, the women’s quad meet will begin at noon. Doors for each meet will open approximately an hour prior to the beginning of the meet. The first 100 fans on Friday will receive a free Whataburger chicken biscuit, and the first 100 fans on Saturday will receive Swimmer Mike gameday buttons.

Live stats can be followed via the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed on SECN+ both days.

Last time in the pool, the Tigers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats. The women won in dominant fashion, taking first place in every swimming event on the day and finishing with a final score of 203-97. The men also claimed the top spot in 12/16 events, winning by a score of 159-141. LSU broke a total of six pool records due to strong performances from Jere Hribar, Megan Barnes, Jovan Lekic, Volodymyr Lisovets, Stepan Gonhcarov, and Caleb Ellis.

Alabama is coming off a dual meet with No. 2/1 Texas, in which the No. 16/16 Crimson Tide lost by a score of 211.5-88.5 on the women’s side and 216-82 on the men’s. The No. 19/NR Seminoles’ most recent meet featured a split with South Carolina – the women fell, 199-101, while the men won, 179-121.

Tulane is fresh off a victory in a women’s dual meet against North Texas, triumphing 148.5-92.5. The Rice Owls’ most recent dual meet was also a win over North Texas, this one by a score of 217-80. Houston fell to No. 20 Texas A&M in their most recent contest, 166-133.

Last season, LSU faced off with Tulane and Rice in a women’s tri meet, which featured the Tigers defeating both squads. The Tigers went on to compete against Alabama and Florida State in a tri meet. The LSU men’s and women’s squads both took down Florida State but narrowly lost to Alabama.