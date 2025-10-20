Men’s Golf Co-Tournament Champions at Fallen Oak Collegiate, Sveinsson Wins Individual Title

SAUCIER, Miss. – The No. 9 LSU Men’s Golf secured a co-win along with Alabama, tallying a 32-under 832 performance at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course.

The win at Fallen Oak marked the third team win out of four total tournaments in the fall, putting them in a great spot heading into the spring season. It also marked the seventh win in the last 14 tournaments of the Jake Amos era.

To reach the win on Monday they had to beat five nationally ranked teams, including No. 5 Arkansas and No. 7 Ole Miss. LSU’s men are now 45-2-1 on the season.

Along with the team win came some individual success as Arni Sveinsson was able to lock up the individual title with a 13-under weekend (66, 70, 67). This is by-far his best performance of the season, tying his collegiate best to par for 54 holes and giving him his second career win in college. Sveinsson was tied for second in the tournament on par threes and par fours with averages of 2.83 and 3.84 respectively, to go along with 13 total birdies over the three days.

The tournament tie came down to Matty Dodd-Berry on the final hole. The senior recorded three birdies in the final three holes and closed the weekend with an 11-under 205 (71, 63, 71), finishing the weekend T4. Yesterday’s nine-under 63 that tied the LSU record was a huge part of this weekend’s win, and was largely aided by his tournament-leading 3.83 average on par fours and 19 birdies.

Two more Tigers finished under-par over the 54 holes with freshman Dan Hayes closing at four under (67, 72, 73) at T13 and junior Noah McWilliams going one under (69, 71, 75) at T27.

THE TIGERS

1. Arni Sveinsson, -13 (66, 70, 67)

T4. Matty Dodd-Berry, -11 (71, 63, 71)

T13. Dan Hayes, -4 (67, 72, 73)

T27. Noah McWilliams, -1 (69, 71, 75)

T40. Jay Mendell, +1 (72, 73, 72)

T50. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +4 (77, 72, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

T1. LSU, -32 (273, 276, 283)

T1. Alabama, -32 (279, 281, 272)

3. Illinois, -29 (284, 280, 272)

4. Arkansas, -18 (282, 275, 289)

5. Ole Miss, -15 (278, 286, 285)

6. Tennessee, -14 (287, 281, 282)

7. UNLV, -3 (290, 287, 284)

8. Georgia, -1 (281, 289, 293)

9. Mississippi State, +1 (294, 284, 287)

10. Chattanooga, +3 (283, 292, 292)

11. Southern Miss, +5 (294, 283, 292)

12. Wisconsin, +8 (291, 292, 288)

13. Iowa, +16 (292, 287, 301)

14. South Carolina, +21 (292, 302, 291)

