Dodd-Berry Ties LSU Record, Men’s Golf in First After Two Rounds at Fallen Oak

SAUCIER, Miss. –The No. 9 LSU Men’s Golf team closed Sunday with a 27-under performance through two rounds, keeping them in first heading into Monday at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,480-yard Fallen Oak Golf Course.

The biggest single-round performance of the season came from Matty Dodd-Berry on Sunday. The senior entered the day one over sitting at T20 and proceeded to put on the best performance of his career with a nine-under 63 performance to jump to first. His new career best also ties for the LSU single round to par record. Matty’s day included 10 total birdies, putting him at 13 on the weekend so far.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson continued his quality play for the Tigers with a two-under 70 in round two. The Icelander sits at T2 with an eight-under weekend through 36 holes.

Closing out the top four scorers for LSU was freshman Dan Hayes who sits at T6 with five under on the week, closing round two with an equal-par 72. Junior Noah McWilliams went on-under on Sunday and sits at T11 on the weekend with a four-under total.

THE TIGERS

1. Matty Dodd-Berry, -10 (71, 63)

T2. Arni Sveinsson, -8 (66, 70)

T6. Dan Hayes, -5 (67, 72)

T11. Noah McWilliams, -4 (69, 71)

T43. Jay Mendell, +1 (72, 73)

T64. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +5 (77, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. LSU, -27 (273, 276)

2. Arkansas, -19 (282, 275)

3. Alabama, -16 (279, 281)

T4. Ole Miss, -12 (278, 286)

T4. Illinois, -12 (284, 280)

6. Tennessee, -8 (287, 281)

7. Georgia, -7 (281, 288)

8. Chattanooga, -1 (283, 292)

T9. UNLV, +1 (290, 287)

T9. Southern Miss, +1 (294, 283)

11. Mississippi State, +2 (294, 284)

12. Iowa, +3 (292, 287)

13. Wisconsin, +7 (291, 292)

14. South Carolina, +18 (292, 302)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.