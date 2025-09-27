Men’s Golf Heads to West Columbia for Bryan Bros Collegiate

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 9 ranked LSU men’s golf team is set to play their third tournament of the fall season in West Columbia, S.C., this weekend at the Bryan Bros Collegiate, hosted by South Carolina.

The event is set to be played at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club. The course, designed in 1992 by Lynn Young, has Bermuda grass tees, fairways, and greens. Recent work on the course was done by Wesley Bryan & George Bryan in 2024.

Originally, the tournament was set to start on Monday, but due to predicted weather the first tee times of the week were moved up to Sunday morning.

The Tigers enter this week as the only ranked team at the tournament with their No. 9 rank. Duke and South Carolina are both receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.

The men’s team is fresh off of a 4-1 match play win at the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup this week. LSU also finished first in stroke play during the tournament with three Tigers in the top 10. Sophomore Árni Sveinsson finished second (-5, 72-64-69), junior Noah McWilliams finished T3 (-4, 64-67-75) and senior Matty Dodd-Berry took T7 (-3, 71-69-67). Their performance in Illinois earned Sveinsson and freshman Dan Hayes SEC weekly honors.

THE LSU LINEUP

Árni Sveinsson | Sophomore | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: 68.83 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 70.05 stroke avg. in 42 rounds

Sveinsson is fresh off of a second-place finish at the Stephens Cup, earning himself SEC Golfer of the Week honors. He has two top-10 finishes through two tournaments this season and is currently ranked the No. 10 amateur golfer in the world. He entered this season with a lot of deserved preseason hype. Entering the first tournament he was named a Haskins watch list member and a preseason First Team All-American by two media sites. He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25).

Noah McWilliams | Junior | Benton, La.

This season: 68.83 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 72.76 stroke avg. in 42 rounds

McWilliams finished T3 in his last tournament as he got off to a burning-hot start and cooled off in the final round of stroke play at the Stephens Cup. He averaged 72.48 for 21 rounds with nine rounds of par or under this past season. The junior scored his first-collegiate win in the Bayou City Collegiate at 12-under par 204, against a field of 81 (67-66-71).

Matty Dodd-Berry | Senior | Wirral, England

This season: 69.33 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 71.37 stroke avg. in 30 rounds

Matty improved on a T15 finish at the Knoxville Collegiate Classic, going three-under in stroke play to finish T7 at the Stephens Cup last week. He appeared in 24 rounds this past season, averaging 71.88 with nine rounds of par or under. He finished 13th at the SEC Championships at 5-under 205 (67-67-71).

Dan Hayes | Freshman | Manchester, England

This season: 70.33 stroke avg. in 6 rounds | Career: 70.33 stroke avg. in 6 rounds

Hayes has had two top-25 finishes through two tournaments played, and closed out the Stephens Cup with a 4&3 win in match play. He signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. The freshman has an impressive resumé and will look to make an immediate impact in the program. Hayes is currently ranked the No. 3 U21 golfer in Europe with an average of 71.08, and also No. 10 overall in Europe according to European Golf Rankings’ website. Golf Channel tabbed him a preseason All-Freshmen this past week.

Jay Mendell | Junior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 71.67 stroke avg. in 3 rounds | Career: 71.74 stroke avg. in 78 rounds

Mendell opened the season going five-over 215 to finish T39 at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. He was named All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America after a year in which her stroke average dropped from 72.36 in 2024 to 71.08 in 2025. In 36 rounds this past season, he averaged 71.08 strokes per round with 24 rounds under par. Recorded two top-five finishes last year and is currently ranked at No. 75 as an American amateur.

THE LSU INDIVIDUALS

Hudson Lawson | Freshman | Haleyville, Ala.

This season: 71.00 stroke avg. in 3 rounds | Career: 71.00 stroke avg. in 3 rounds

Lawson opened his collegiate career going T32 at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate with a three-over 213 performance. He was the 32nd ranked prospect in his class, and has had a decorated junior career. Lawson was a first team all-state selection all four years of his high school career, and was a National Golf High School All-American as a senior. Lawson also earned the North Alabama Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons from 2022-2024. The Alabama native was also the champion of the 2024 AJGA – Visit Tuscaloosa Junior Championship shooting scores 67-66-69.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Ranked: LSU [#9]

Unranked: Duke [RV], South Carolina [RV], Charlotte, Yale, Mercer, UAB, Little Rock, Augusta, Liberty, Charleston, North Florida, Winthrop, NC State

