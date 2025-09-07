Men's Golf Finishes Third At Season-Opening Visit Knoxville Collegiate

LOUDON, Tenn. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf finished third overall as a team at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, posting a six-under 834 (279, 273, 282) in totality over the three days of competition. The tournament was held at the par-70, 7,280-yard Tennessee National Golf Club.

Noah McWilliams finished the weekend leading the Tigers with an overall of three-under (72, 664, 71) after three rounds in Tennessee. His best round of the weekend came on Saturday where he posted a six-under 64, leading to his tied for eighth place to close the tournament. This weekend marked his second top-10 finish repping the Tigers.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson also finished top 10 for the Tigers as an individual, posting a two-under (68, 71, 69) on the weekend. The Icelander tallied his seventh top-10 finish in college, moving from T20th to T10th with his one-under 69 on Sunday.

Closing out the lineup on the weekend was Matty Dodd-Berry at T15 with -1 (67, 70,72), Dan Hayes at T22 with +1 (73, 68, 70) and Jay Mendell at 39th with +5 (72, 71, 72).

Freshman Hudson Lawson finished the weekend T32 as an individual, posting a three-over (70, 72, 71) in his first collegiate competition.

THE TIGERS

T8. Noah McWilliams, -3 (72, 64, 71)

T10. Arni Sveinsson, -2 (68, 71, 69)

T15. Matty Dodd-Berry, -1 (67, 70, 72)

T22. Dan Hayes, +1 (73, 68, 70)

39. Jay Mendell, +5 (72, 71, 72)

T32. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +3 (70, 72, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Tennessee, -19 (265, 275, 279)

2. Ole Miss, -12 (278, 273, 277)

3. LSU, -6 (279, 273, 282)

T4. Charlotte, -4 (268, 283, 285)

T4. Georgia Tech, -4 (270, 276, 290)

6. Kentucky, +13 (274, 288, 291)

7. ETSU, +16 (280, 287, 289)

T8. Iowa, +18 (286, 276, 296)

T8. Chattanooga, +18 (281, 284, 293)

10. Charleston, +19 (285, 289, 285)

11. Loyola Marymount, +21 (284, 287, 290)

T12. Virginia Tech, +26 (278, 290, 298)

T12. Augusta, +26 (289, 288, 289)

14. Toledo, +35 (286, 291, 298)

15. NC State, +44 (285, 296, 303)

16. North Florida, +46 (293, 298, 295)

