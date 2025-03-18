LSU Ready For Women's NCAA Meet; Sending Program Record Five Relays

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team contingent of 10 is heading to Seattle to compete in the Women’s NCAA Championships inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center from Wednesday through Saturday.

For the first time in program history, the LSU women’s team is sending all five relays to the national meet, consisting of the 800-free, 400-free, 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-medley relays. In the past, LSU has had up to four relays compete at the NCAA meet, but this year’s squad accomplished a first for the program.

The last time LSU qualified four relays for the NCAA Championships was 1993.

This season, 10 Tigers are heading to Seattle to compete with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Megan Barnes, Zoe Carlos Broc, Michaela de Villiers, Reagan Osborne, Sofia Sartori, and Grace Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers are also sending Nicole Santuliana and Sabrina Lyn to compete as relay members only.

On the diving side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Maggie Buckley came out of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by qualifying for the national meet. A full list of participants and their events are listed below.

This season’s NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The first day of the meet is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. CT and on the following three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Megan Barnes (500-free, 200-free, 100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-fly, 100-back, 100-free), Michaela de Villiers (50-free, 100-free), Reagan Osborne (200-free, 100-free), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (500-free, 100-breast, 200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (1M, Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).

ORDER OF EVENTS

Wednesday, March 19

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Thursday, March 20

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

1M Diving

Friday, March 21

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

3M Diving

Saturday, March 22

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay