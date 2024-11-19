LSU Prepares for Midseason Meet at Georgia Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – After a week-and-a-half of preparation, the LSU swimming and diving team prepares for its midseason meet at the Georgia Invitational inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

The meet will serve as the first invitational setting for the Tigers and will be available to stream on SEC Network +. Each day is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary sessions. On Day 1 and Day 2, the finals session will start at 4:30 p.m. CT, while on the last day of the meet, finals will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Live results will be posted on the Meet Mobile app. Live results for diving will be posted to divemeets.com.

The LSU men’s and women’s teams are coming off a tri-team meet with Florida State and Alabama, where both squads had split decisions. Both the LSU men and women defeated the Seminoles, while both fell to the Crimson Tide.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Wednesday

200y Free Relay

500y Freestyle

200y IM

50y Free

Women’s 1m

Men’s 3m

400y Medley Relay

Thursday

200y Medley Relay

400y IM

100y Butterfly

200y Freestyle

100y Breaststroke

100y Backstroke

Women’s 3m

Men’s 1m

800y Free Relay

Friday

1,650y Freestyle (morning session)

200y Backstroke

100y Freestyle

200y Breaststroke

200y Butterfly

Men’s and Women’s Platform

400y Free Relay

LAST TIME OUT

In the midst of taking home two dual meet wins, the LSU women moved to 6-2 in dual meet action, while the LSU men’s dual meet record moved to 4-2 on the season.

LSU broke a school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The relay team broke the school record established earlier this season against Texas. Simon Casey, Stepan Goncharov, Jere Hribar, and Griffin Curtis finished second with a time of 2:51.56.

To start the day, the LSU men’s 200-yard medley relay took first place with a time of 1:24.41. The next win came from Reagan Osborne in the 200-yard freestyle, where she touched the wall first with a time of 1:46.18. Megan Barnes finished behind Osborne in second with a time of 1:47.04.

Freshman Zoe Carlos-Broc would win the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.81, which ranks No. 2 in program history. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Levi Thome finished second with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.89 that was also a personal best for the sophomore. In the 200-yard butterfly, Sofia Sartori lowered her NCAA B-standard time after winning and clocking a 1:55.10.

Sartori also placed first in the 200-backstroke with a time of 1:54.70.

In the sprint freestyle events, Jere Hribar swept with first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (19.24) and 100-yard freestyle (42.08). In the 200-yard breaststroke, freshman Grace Palmer won with a time of 2:08.62.

In the 400-yard freestyle, the LSU women claimed first place with a time of 3:15.63, while the men placed second with a time of 2:51.56 (school record).

In the diving well, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant won on the one meter with a score of 298.10. Helle Tuxen finished second with a score of 288.20. For the men’s one meter dive, Carson Paul claimed first with a score of 361.65, and Zayne Danielewicz placed second with a score of 361.65.

On the three meter, Danielewicz nabbed first place with a final score of 391.45. It was a personal best for the senior.