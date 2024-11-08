LSU Earns Two Wins Over Florida State; Falls to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The LSU swimming and diving team – both men and women – split dual meet competition against Florida State and Alabama Friday morning inside the Alabama Aquatic Center on the Crimson Tide’s campus.

In the tri-team meet, the LSU men and women both won against FSU, while both squads fell to Alabama. The women’s team took home the victory versus the Seminoles, 201-99, and the men’s team came away with the 161.50-138.50 win over FSU.

In the midst of taking home two dual meet wins, the LSU women moved to 6-2 in dual meet action, while the LSU men’s dual meet record moved to 4-2 on the season.

LSU broke two school records in the 100-yard backstroke and 400-yard freestyle relay. In the 100-yard back, transfer Stepan Goncharov broke Karl Luht’s school mark with a time of 45.43. He finished first in the event and placed sixth in his other individual event of the 50-yard free with a time of 20.04.

Goncharov was also a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that broke the school record established earlier this season against Texas. Joined by Simon Casey, Jere Hribar, and Griffin Curtis, they finished second with a time of 2:51.56.

To start the day, the LSU men’s 200-yard medley relay took first place with a time of 1:24.41. The next win came from Reagan Osborne in the 200-yard freestyle, where she touched the wall first with a time of 1:46.18. Megan Barnes finished behind Osborne in second with a time of 1:47.04.

Freshman Zoe Carlos-Broc would win the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.81, which ranks No. 2 in program history. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Levi Thome finished second with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.89 that was also a personal best for the sophomore. In the 200-yard butterfly, Sofia Sartori lowered her NCAA B-standard time after winning and clocking a 1:55.10.

Sartori also placed first in the 200-backstroke with a time of 1:54.70.

In the sprint freestyle events, Jere Hribar swept with first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (19.24) and 100-yard freestyle (42.08). In the 200-yard breaststroke, freshman Grace Palmer won with a time of 2:08.62.

In the 400-yard freestyle, the LSU women claimed first place with a time of 3:15.63, while the men placed second with a time of 2:51.56 (school record).

In the diving well, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant won on the one meter with a score of 298.10. Helle Tuxen finished second with a score of 288.20. For the men’s one meter dive, Carson Paul claimed first with a score of 361.65, and Zayne Danielewicz placed second with a score of 361.65.

On the three meter, Danielewicz nabbed first place with a final score of 391.45. It was a personal best for the senior.

LSU returns to action when it heads to Athens, Ga., to compete in the Georgia Invitational for its midseason meet. The competition is set to begin on November 20 and will run through November 22. Each day prelims begin at 8:30 a.m. CT with finals beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.