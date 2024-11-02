LSU Notches Two Dual Meet Victories Over Houston And Tulane

HOUSTON, Texas – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team collected two wins against Houston and Tulane Saturday morning inside the University of Houston’s CRWC Natatorium with a 199-63 victory over the Green Wave and a 165-97 win over the Cougars.

The LSU women improved to 5-1 on the season in dual meet action. The Tigers won 12 of the 16 events on the day, taking both relays and 10 individual races.

To start the day, the 200-yard medley relay team placed first with the squad of Valeriia Egorova, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sofia Sartori, and Jessie Liao finishing with a time of 1:39.77. In the 1000-yard free, Helen Sava touched the wall first with a time of 10:00.66. Reagan Osborne won the 200-yard free with a time of 1:46.44.

Team captain Jenna Bridges claimed the victory in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:58.75. Michaela de Villiers finished in first place in the 50-yard free, finishing with a time of 22.55. De Villiers swept the sprint freestyle events by also placing first in the 100-yard free with a time of 49.33. In the 200-yard back, Egorova and Sartori claimed first and second in the event with respective times of 1:54.49 and 1:54.84.

Freshman Grace Palmer took first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:10.59. In the 500-yard freestyle, Nicole Santuliana (4:46.09) and Megan Barnes (4:50.30) placed first and second in the event.

Chloe Cheng touched the wall first in the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:16.53. LSU finished in first and second in the 400-yard free relay. The relay group of Liao, de Villiers, Barnes, and Carlos-Broc claimed first with a time of 3:17.85.

The Tigers return to action on November 8 to take on Alabama and Florida State in Tuscaloosa. The meet is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. CT.