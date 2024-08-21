2024-25 Schedule

Date Opponent City, State (Facility)
10/24/24 Xavier (N.O.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
10/30/24 LSU-Alexandria Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/4/24 Eastern Kentucky Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/8/24 Northwestern State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/12/24 Charleston Southern Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/15/24 Murray State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/18/24 Troy Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/20/24 Tulane Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
11/25/24 Opponent TBD Nassau, Bahamas (Baha Mar Convention Center)
11/27/24 Opponent TBD Nassau, Bahamas (Baha Mar Convention Center)
12/1/24 NC Central Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
12/5/24 Stanford Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
12/8/24 Grambling State Bossier City, La. (Brookshire Grocery Arena)
12/15/24 UL-Lafayette Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
12/17/24 Seton Hall Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)
12/19/24 Illinois-Chicago Chicago, Ill. (Credit Union 1 Arena)
12/29/24 Albany Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
1/2/25 Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)
1/5/25 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
1/9/25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center)
1/13/25 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
1/19/25 Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen C. O’Connell Center)
1/23/25 South Carolina Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)
1/26/25 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
1/30/25 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
2/2/25 Mississippi State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
2/6/25 Missouri Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)
2/9/25 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
2/16/25 Texas Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
2/20/25 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
2/23/25 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. (Memorial Coliseum)
2/27/25 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)
3/2/25 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
3/5-9/25 SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
3/19 – 4/6 NCAA Tournament Campus Sites TBD