LSU To Play Grambling St. On December 8 In Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA – LSU has finalized an agreement to play Grambling State on Sunday, December 8 at Brookshire Grocery Arena in conjunction with Russ Potts Productions Inc. and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission in a game that will allow Mikaylah Williams to play in her hometown.

Tickets for the game will go on sale later in the summer. LSU and Grambling St. last played over a decade ago, a 90-59 win by LSU in Baton Rouge during the 2012-13 season. LSU owns a 4-0 all-time record against Grambling St.

LSU’s game in Bossier City against Grambling St. will continue a trend in which the Tigers have played in multiple cities across Louisiana outside of Baton Rouge in each of Coach Kim Mulkey’s three seasons leading the program. LSU played at Louisiana-Lafayette during Coach Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers and then at Tulane in New Orleans and at Southeastern in Hammond in the following two seasons.

“We could not be more excited to bring LSU to Mikaylah’s hometown of Bossier City in December to play Grambling State,” Coach Mulkey said. “Mikaylah grew up there and it is always special to be able to bring one of our players back to play in their hometown. She has a lot of fans in North Louisiana that have been following her for a long time and will want to come and see her along with the rest of our team. Furthermore, it is always great to be able to bring LSU to different parts of the state because there are people that bleed purple and gold all across Louisiana.”

LSU returns for Coach Mulkey’s fourth season in Baton Rouge after reaching the Elite Eight last season. Bossier City, Louisiana native and Parkway High School graduate Mikaylah Williams is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year as she will make her return to North Louisiana. Williams put together one of the best freshman seasons in LSU history last year, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, becoming just the fifth LSU player to rank inside the top-10 in points and assists by a freshman in program history. She scored 20+ points in seven games, including a 42-point performance against Kent State, the most ever recorded by a LSU freshman during the NCAA Era. During her time in high school at Parkway, Williams was a two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year who led Parkway to a State Championship victory as a McDonald’s All-American. She has also represented her country on the world stage and is a two-time defending Team USA 3×3 Player of the Year with multiple Gold Medals to show for.

Coach Mulkey will also be making a return to North Louisiana. The Tangipahoa Parish native played at Louisiana Tech in college, leading the Lady Techsters to two National Championships, including the first ever women’s basketball NCAA Championship that was played. She began her coaching career at LA Tech too where she helped lead the Lady Techsters to four Final Fours and another National Championship as an assistant coach.

LSU also returns 2024 First Team All-SEC Aneesah Morrow, 2024 Second Team All-SEC Flau’Jae Johnson, 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, 2023 SEC All-Freshman Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman. Smith will be back on the floor after missing the majority of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. Johnson, Smith and Poa were all key pieces on LSU’s 2023 National Championship roster. The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

Grambling St. is led by Courtney Simmons, who is entering her second season leading the Tigers. Simmons quickly made her mark as a head coach, leading GSU to 23-10 overall record and a 15-3 mark in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). It marked the first time GSU eclipsed 20 wins in a season since 2002-03. The Tigers reached the SWAC Semifinals and earned a berth in the 2024 WNIT, defeating Oral Roberts in the opening round. Last season, Grambling State also beat Arizona State 70-67, GSU’s first win over a Power Five opponent since 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tigers from LSU and Grambling to meet up for an in-state clash at the neutral site of Brookshire Grocery Arena. With an easy drive for fans of both fan bases, we expect a full house and tremendous game atmosphere on December 8th,” said RPPI President, Zach Franz.

“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission looks forward to partnering with RPPI and the Brookshire Grocery Arena to host a highly anticipated LSU and Grambling matchup in December. This game will be a great way for our communities and local alumni groups to unite and support women’s sports,” said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.