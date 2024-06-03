LSU To Play At UIC on December 19 In Chicago

BATON ROUGE – Aneesah Morrow will make her return to Chicago on Thursday, December 19 as LSU is scheduled to play at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Tickets for the game will be available towards the end of August through UIC’s ticket office. LSU is set to face Seton Hall on December 17 in Mohegan Sun Arena and the Tigers will leave Connecticut to play in Chicago before the winter holiday.

LSU’s game at UIC will continue a trend in which LSU has scheduled road games for its players to have the chance to play in front of their hometown fans. Last season LSU played at Coppin State in Baltimore for Angel Reese. In addition to Morrow’s homecoming in Chicago, the Tigers are scheduled to play against Grambling State on December 8 in Mikaylah Williams’s hometown of Bossier City, Louisiana.

“We are very excited to have a game in Chicago against UIC which allows Aneesah to play back in her hometown,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “There will be a lot of people that have followed Aneesah from the beginning of her basketball career that will have the opportunity to come out and see her play with LSU. Chicago is a city with rich basketball history so we look forward to bring our team there for a game.”

Morrow is entering her second season at LSU after putting together a stellar debut season with the Tigers, earning First Team All-SEC honors and multiple All-America honorable mention honors. She averaged 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, finishing the season with 21 double-doubles which ranked No. 5 in the country. A dynamic undersized post player, Morrow showed her abilities to score at all three levels, rebound ferociously and play shutdown defense. She had at least four steals in 10 games which helped her finish the year with 93 steals, tied for the third most in program history. One of the nation’s top scorers (2,178 career points) and rebounders (1,229 career rebounds), Morrow will enter next season ranked in the top five nationally in both categories among active players. She played for two season in Chicago at DePaul before transferring to LSU and before that she starred at Simeon High School.

LSU also returns 2024 SEC Freshman of Year Mikaylah Williams, 2024 Second Team All-SEC Flau’Jae Johnson, 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, 2023 SEC All-Freshman Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman. Smith will be back on the floor after missing the majority of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. Johnson, Smith and Poa were all key pieces on LSU’s 2023 National Championship roster. The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

UIC brings back 11 players from last year’s team that played in the WNIT, going 18-16 throughout the season. Guard Makiyah Williams was named Third Team All-MVC. The Flames also bolstered their roster with four newcomers that include three transfers and a freshman. UIC is led by Ashleen Bracey who is entering her third season leading the Flames and was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year last season.