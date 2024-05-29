LSU to face Seton Hall in Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

BATON ROUGE – LSU will play Seton Hall on December 17 in the 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase which will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mohegan Sun Arena is a one-hour drive from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame where Coach Kim Mulkey was inducted as part of the Class of 2020 and where assistant coach Seimone Augustus will be inducted later this year in October. This will mark the second season in a row in which the Tigers play in a Hall of Fame event after competing in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas to open last season against Colorado.

“We are really excited to bring LSU to the Mohegan Sun to play Seton Hall in December,” Coach Mulkey said. “We have participated in Hall of Fame events before and are looking forward to do so once again.”

LSU returns for Coach Mulkey’s fourth season in Baton Rouge after reaching the Elite Eight last season. The Tigers have eight players back from last season’s team, including four players who received post season honors with the SEC. Aneesah Morrow was First Team All-SEC, Flau’Jae Johnson was Second Team All-SEC, Mikaylah Williams was the SEC Freshman of the Year and Aalyah Del Rosario was on the SEC All-Freshman team. Sa’Myah Smith, who was on the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and missed last season with a knee injury, will make her return this season too. LSU also added four players in the transfer portal in guards, Shayeann Day Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Mjracle Sheppard and forward Jersey Wolfenbarger. Jada Richard, the Louisiana High School Player of the Year, will be the lone freshman on LSU’s roster.

LSU won the only other time it has played Seton Hall, a 58-40 victory during the 2010-11 season.

Seton Hall went 17-15 last season and earned a berth into the WBIT where the Pirates lost in the opening round to St. Joe’s. Their roster and team will look different from last season after graduating First Team All-Big East player Azana Baines while adding nine players to the roster since the end of the season.

Tickets for the 2024 Women’s Showcase will go on sale Friday, September 6, via Ticketmaster. Details surrounding the game time, broadcast information, and credentials will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit hoophall.com. The other game at the showcase will be between UConn and Iowa State.

This is the second LSU Women’s Basketball game of the 2024-25 season that has been announced. LSU will bring Mikaylah Williams back to her hometown of Bossier City, Louisiana to face Grambling State in December 8 in the Brookshire Grocery Arena.