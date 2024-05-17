Four LSU Basketball Players Graduate in Spring Commencement Exercises

BATON ROUGE – Four members of the 2024 LSU men’s basketball team received their college diplomas at the spring commencement exercises held on the LSU campus on Friday and Saturday.

Receiving degrees are graduate transfer Hunter Dean, fifth year senior Trae Hannibal and fourth year seniors Derek Fountain and Mwani Wilkinson.

Dean came to LSU after three years at George Washington University and will receive his Graduate Certificate in Workforce Development.

Hannibal took part in two LSU basketball seasons after earlier stops at South Carolina and with Coach Matt McMahon at Murray State. Hannibal in the 2022-23 season led LSU to an upset of then No. 9 Arkansas in LSU’s SEC opener and was named league player of the week for it. Hannibal became the primary point guard at the first of February and for the season, he averaged 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds to go with 3.0 assists. In SEC play, he averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Fountain has played at LSU the last two years and even though he struggled with some injuries during his senior season, in his two seasons he has played in 64 games with 35 starts. He has averaged 6.6 points at LSU in his two years and 4.8 rebounds. Fountain is from Holly Springs, Mississippi and started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU.

Both Fountain and Hannibal received their degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Wilkinson played at LSU for four seasons after coming to LSU from Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite some injuries during his career, he played in 100 contests with 57 starts over the four years with 51 three-point makes, averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in his four years of play.

Wilkinson finished his degree work in Sports Administration.