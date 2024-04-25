29 LSU Swimming and Diving Athletes Named to 2023-24 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – 29 LSU swimming and diving athletes have been named to the 2023-24 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll for their performances in and out of the pool, the league office announced Thursday.
The 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2023 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms. Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a varsity team member for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
The full list of LSU athletes from the swimming and diving squad is listed below:
Kilian Bishop, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Accounting
Zayne Danielewicz, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Finance
Michal Daszkiewicz, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Economics
Ezra Dickerson, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Marketing
Andrew Garon, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Computer Engineering
Stuart Higdon, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Ag Business
Mitch Mason, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Interdisciplinary Studies
Carson Paul, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Kinesiology
Gavin Rogers, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Interdisciplinary Studies
Nick Toepfer, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Finance
Reese Voelkel, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Computer Science
Megan Barnes, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Mathematics
Hannah Bellina, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Kinesiology
Megan Braman, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Kinesiology
Jenna Bridges, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Mass Communications
Maggie Buckley, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Biology
Chloe Cheng, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Animal science
Michaela de Villiers, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Sports Administration
Maddie Howell, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Mass Communications
Lily Hughes, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Sports Administration
Abby Maoz, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Mass Communications
Katarina Milutinovich, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Master Business Administration
Reagan Osborne, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Accounting
Emily Pawlaski, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Biochemistry
Sofia Sartori, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Psychology
Reagan Sweeney, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Mass Communications
Sarah Grace Thompson, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Biology
Allison Tomsuden, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Sports Administration
Helle Tuxen, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Management