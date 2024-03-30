Paul, Hribar Combine For Three All-America Honors to Close NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – LSU diver Carson Paul and swimmer Jere Hribar led the Tigers at the 2024 NCAA Championships by each picking up an NCAA All-American honor for finishing in the top 16 inside the IU Natatorium on the University of IUPUI’s campus.

LSU finished this season’s national meet in 24th place with nine participants and closed out NCAAs with 24 total points.

Carson Paul finished the NCAA meet with two All-American honors in total after competing in all three disciplines on the diving side. On platform, he placed sixth with a score of 384.80, earning a spot on the first-team All-American list. He earned second-team honors for his 12th place finish on three-meter, where he received a score of 393.60.

On the swimming side, freshman Jere Hribar earned an All-America honor after finishing 10th in the 100-yard freestyle consolation final with a time of 18.96.

The men’s relay swimmers also earned a school record in the 800-yard freestyle relay. The squad of Andrew Garon, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Griffin Curtis placed 18th with a time of 6:16.35. Hribar lowered his second-ranked LSU time in the 50-yard freestyle by finishing with a time of 18.81 in the prelims of the event. In the 400-yard medley relay, Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, Hribar claimed 18th place with a school record time of 3:06.08.

The Tigers concluded the season with two top-25 finishes in the NCAA and the goal for constant improvement under head coach Rick Bishop has been achieved until the next time LSU swims in the Fall of 2024.