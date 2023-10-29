Tigers Host "Boo Up" Basketball Exhibition Game Monday; Halloween Costume Contest, Post-Game Autographs

BATON ROUGE – With the start of the regular season just a week away, the LSU men’s basketball team will face Louisiana Christian in an exhibition game on Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will start at 7 p.m. CT and admission is free to the public and LSU students. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Tigers and their fans will get to celebrate Halloween a night early as the game has been billed as “Boo Up” playing off the team’s popular “Boot Up moniker. There will be candy for kids, a halftime Halloween Costume contest and after the game the players will remain on the floor to sign autographs and pictures.

The Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady will be courtside to call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media, Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) and streamed on SECN+.

Coach Matt McMahon’s team has been practicing since the end of September officially for the start of the 2023-24 season which is scheduled for Nov. 6 against Mississippi Valley State. This tune-up Monday will be the first time the Tigers have hosted an exhibition game in the Maravich Center since 2016.

The Tigers got some extra practice time in August with three games in the Bahamas against teams from Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Argentina.

Jordan Wright, the graduate from Vanderbilt, averaged 18.3 points in the three games, while sophomore Tyrell Ward and Nevada graduate Will Baker averaged 16.0 points per game. Kentucky transfer Daimion Collins averaged 12.5 points, senior Mwani Wilkinson 10.7 and Santa Clara transfer Carlos Stewart 10.3 markers.

Derek Fountain has been out of practice this week with stomach issues and is listed as questionable for the scrimmage while the Tigers are still waiting for a decision from the NCAA on a potential waiver for two-time transfer Jalen Cook on his availability.

“We are really excited about the start of the season,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon, entering his second season at LSU. “I know the players are really looking forward to it. It should be a fun night and then a week from Monday the home opener. It’s here. I’ve really enjoyed coaching our team to this point and excited to get started.”

Louisiana Christian, formally Louisiana College, is playing two straight nights in Baton Rouge as they will travel across town to face Southern on Tuesday night. The Wildcats were 13-17 a year ago, having in the last couple of years moved from Division III to the NAIA and the Red River Athletic Conference. Reni Mason, also the school’s Director of Athletics and who played at both Louisiana Tech and UNO, is in his ninth season as the head coach.

Season tickets remain on sale and single game tickets are available for the November-December non-conference games. Mini-plans for three SEC games and the five SEC Saturday contests are also available. Information on all those tickets can be found at LSUTIx.net.