NILSU 2.0: Real Deals

GROUP LICENSING IS just the latest manifestation of LSU’s forward-thinking approach to NIL. Some schools resist change. LSU embraces it, working to find ways to maximize the opportunities it provides.

“That’s where LSU is different in all of this,” Mangan says. “LSU isn’t looking just to give student-athletes opportunities that they’ve already been given. They’re looking to maximize those opportunities for every student-athlete involved.”

That approach, established at the very top of LSU’s administration, has trickled down to its coaches. It’s why NIL has become an integral part of the recruiting pitches of coaches like Jay Johnson and Kim Mulkey. Both are just months into their tenures at LSU, but both have already incorporated the NILSU plan – the promotion, the education, and the platform – into their messaging to recruits and their families.

As he was signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, Johnson made NIL opportunities a centerpiece of his pitch to the top high school players in the country. NIL’s applications in baseball, an equivalency sport with just 11.7 scholarships to offer and 40 roster spots to fill, could be transformative, providing an additional financial incentive for elite players to choose college over the minors as their preferred path for development.

It’s a path Johnson has always believed in, a message he’s preached to recruits for years. He calls coming to LSU “a 36-month laboratory for improvement” and compares their platform in Baton Rouge to being on the New York Yankees or the San Francisco Giants.

And while he could name “20 other reasons that are more important” as to why players should make a stop in college on their way to the pros, NIL is an additional and critical arrow in that quiver, making college baseball worth the shot – even to those players who could be offered as much as $2 million in signing bonus.

“Some guys (in this class) will turn down that money and come play for us,” Johnson says. “That’s exciting.”

“I think there’s unlimited potential. Some of our players are tapping into that already. I think that’s really exciting. I think that guys on this list are very marketable in terms of their talent, and in terms of their character. So you give them a platform like LSU Baseball, I think the NIL thing becomes very real. And hopefully, that helps a couple of them, gives them another reason not to bypass (college baseball).”

Mulkey, meanwhile, is making similar waves in recruiting with her approach to NIL. She admits she was initially uncertain of NIL’s impact in the collegiate space, much as she didn’t know initially whether to resist or embrace the transfer portal. With both, she opted for the latter approach, with much success.

“Just as the transfer portal is here to stay, you realize (NIL) is going to happen, so you need to embrace it and not let that be held against you in recruiting,” she said this summer.

Instead, Mulkey has transformed an uncertainty into an asset. Take, for example, the signing of Flau’jae Johnson, who is both the No. 26 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and a rising star in the music industry. When LSU hosted Flau’jae for her official visit in October, they turned her musical interests and the platform she’s built for herself as an artist – she has nearly 1 million followers across social media and has appeared on television series like Rap Game and America’s Got Talent – into a focal point for her recruitment.

They pointed to the rollout of NILSU in Times Square and the consistent virality of the content created in Baton Rouge. They took photos of her on a stage in Tiger Stadium at night with a microphone in one hand and a basketball in the other. They customized a presentation on how pairing her brand with LSU’s could help take her to the next level, on the court and in the studio.

The message behind all of it: We want to tell your story, and we want to help you tell it, too.

On November 11, Flau’Jae announced her commitment to LSU with a video on social media, backed by her latest musical release, “All Falls Down.” And LSU placed a billboard in Atlanta announcing her signing, a microphone prominently placed in the design.

“Since I was a little girl, I always had a ball in my hand, and I always had a mic in my hand,” Flau’Jae said in her announcement video. “Since I could talk, I’ve been rapping. Since I could walk, I’ve been dribbling. Being able to intertwine my two talents and take them to the next level, that’s a big deal for me.

“I knew I needed to choose a school that would allow me to do both and express myself on and off the court. To live out both of my dreams, that’s been my one dream.”