BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving program is traveling to Athens, Georgia, for the midseason Georgia Invitational in Gabrielsen Natatorium on Nov. 19-22.

The Tigers will compete against host school Georgia, as well as Alabama, California, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia Tech. Divers from Duke and NC State will also be competing at the meet.

The meet will span four days, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. CT. On Friday and Saturday, the teams will compete in a format featuring prelims at 8:30 a.m. CT and finals at 4:30 p.m. CT. On Sunday, the prelims session will still begin at 8:30 a.m. CT, but the finals session will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The meet can be streamed on SECN+, and live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

The last time the Tigers were in the pool, the women defeated Auburn, 179.5-120.5, which was the program’s first win over Auburn since the 1990-91 season. 5th-year senior Michaela de Villiers set a pool record in the 50 free (21.85) and was on the pool-record-setting 400 free relay team (3:13.64). De Villiers was named the SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week for her performance.

The LSU men won nine of the 14 swimming events against Auburn but ultimately fell by an overall score of 163-135. Jere Hribar set a school record in the 100 fly (44.84) and a pool record in the 100 free (41.15). The senior was named the SEC Men’s Co-Swimmer of the Week. Additionally, junior Volodymyr Lisovets set pool records in the 100 breast (51.52) and in the 200 breast (1:54.25).

Of the schools competing at the meet, five of them, including LSU, have nationally ranked men’s and women’s programs: California (T3/6), Florida (T3/13), Georgia (13/11), Alabama (15/14), and LSU (18/17). Additionally, Duke’s women are ranked 21st.

At last year's midseason meet, the LSU women placed second, and the men placed fourth among Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.

Order of Events:

Thursday, Nov. 19

Finals in afternoon for 1650 free, 200 medley relay, 800 freestyle relay

Friday, Nov. 20

Prelims in morning for 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200, fly, 1m diving (W), 3m diving (M)

Finals in afternoon for same events plus 400 free relay

Saturday, Nov. 21

Prelims in morning for 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 3m diving (W), 1m diving (M)

Finals in afternoon for same events plus 400 medley relay

Sunday, Nov. 22

Prelims in morning 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, platform diving

Finals in afternoon for same events plus 200 free relay