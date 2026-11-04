Swimming & Diving Set to Host Auburn on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. - The No. 17/18 LSU swimming and diving program will welcome the Auburn Tigers to the LSU Natatorium on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon CT.

“Thursday’s meet with Auburn will be a serious challenge and the biggest test that we have faced so far this season,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “Our women swimmers have won every race so far this season, and they are on a roll. Our relays are among some of the strongest in the country, and we are deep in almost every event. They have set lofty goals, and we can expect high, nationally ranked performances on Thursday. The men’s meet will be a tremendous battle. At the last meet, Jere Hribar showed he is a force to be reckoned with in the sprinting events, posting three outstanding times against Texas A&M that rank him at the top of the NCAA: 1st in the 100 Free, 2nd in the 50 Free, and 5th in the 100 Fly. Our men set the standard last week, beating Texas A&M. We are very strong in distance events and the breaststroke, but we will need to be strong everywhere to get by a talented Auburn team. I believe our Tigers are up to the challenge, and we can expect a very fast day. Geaux Tigers!”

All fans are welcome to attend the Tigers v. Tigers contest at noon CT. The diving portion of the meet will begin at 11 a.m. CT and carry over into the swim block. Doors to the LSU Natatorium open at 10:45. All fans will receive a free LSU Swimming & Diving poster.

The meet will be streamed on SECN+, and live stats can be found via the MeetMobile app.

Last time LSU was in the pool, the Tigers swept Texas A&M, marking the program’s first victory over the Aggies for the men since 2014 and the women since 2001. Senior Jere Hribar recorded three pool records and a school record in the victory. He was named the SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for his performance. Junior Nikola Simic and sophomore Martina Bukvic, both natives of Belgrade, Serbia, each set school records in their respective events.

In the CSCAA’s October edition poll, the LSU women moved up to No. 17, and the men came in at No. 18. Auburn’s men are ranked No. 14, while the women sit at No. 19.

Auburn is coming off a CSL match on Oct. 23 with Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee, in which they placed fourth. Previously this season, Auburn defeated Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and George Washington in The Dual Meet Tournament.

Thursday’s meet will be LSU’s first dual meet against Auburn since October 2022.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.

Order of Events

Diving Women’s 1m, Men’s 3m

Diving Women’s 3m, Men’s 1m

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

200 IM

400 free relay