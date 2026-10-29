All Sports Schedule
Sport
Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 29Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 29

Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its October edition of the Division I Top 25 National Rankings Thursday afternoon, with both the LSU men’s and women’s teams remaining in the top 25.

The LSU women slid up one spot in the rankings to No. 17, while the men fell to No. 18.

Since the preseason poll, which came out on Sept. 18, the Tiger women have won by significant margins against Navy, Loyola (Md.), and Texas A&M. In the tri-meet at the Naval Academy, the LSU women won every swimming event. The squad then returned to Baton Rouge on Oct. 23 and defeated Texas A&M, 215-83, also winning every swimming event. The win over the Aggies was the program’s first in a dual meet since 2001. Sophomore Martina Bukvic broke a 15-year-old record in the 100 breast and set pool records in the 100 and 200 breast.

The LSU men rebounded from its loss to Navy by taking down Texas A&M by a score of 181.5-116.5. The victory was the Tiger men’s first in a dual over the Aggies since 2014. Senior Jere Hribar set a school record in the 100 fly to go along with three pool records. Junior Nikola Simic smashed his school record in the 1000 free, as well. On Tuesday, Hribar was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for his performance.

The Tigers will return to the pool on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon CT in the LSU Natatorium for a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers. 

The following is the men’s rankings, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rank Prev. Team Points
1 1 Texas 250
2 2 Indiana 234
T-3 4 California 225
T-3 3 Florida 225
5 6 Arizona State 211
6 5 Tennessee 199
7 7 NC State 192
8 10 Virginia 179
9 12 Louisville 164
10 T-8 Stanford 160
11 T-8 Michigan 136
12 11 Virginia Tech 134
13 15 Georgia 132
14 17 Auburn 117
15 18 Alabama 103
16 20 Kentucky 97
17 16 Northwestern 93
18 14 LSU 65
19 19 North Carolina 62
T-20 NR Navy 55
T-20 13 Ohio State 55
T-20 25 USC 55
23 RV Notre Dame 32
24 21 SMU 21
25 RV Arizona 15

Division I Women

Rank Prev. Team Points
1 1 Virginia 250
2 3 Texas 237
3 5 Indiana 230
4 4 Tennessee 221
5 6 Michigan 205
6 7 California 201
7 8 Louisville 192
T-8 2 Stanford 177
T-8 9 NC State 177
10 11 Ohio State 155
11 12 Georgia 152
12 14 Wisconsin 130
13 10 Florida 129
14 15 Alabama 119
15 16 North Carolina 95
16 18 Arizona State 90
17 17 LSU 89
18 13 USC 88
19 19 Auburn 75
20 20 South Carolina 67
21 21 Duke 53
22 24 Minnesota 40
23 NR Virginia Tech 26
24 22 Arizona 21
25 NR Kentucky 17