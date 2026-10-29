Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Oct. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its October edition of the Division I Top 25 National Rankings Thursday afternoon, with both the LSU men’s and women’s teams remaining in the top 25.
The LSU women slid up one spot in the rankings to No. 17, while the men fell to No. 18.
Since the preseason poll, which came out on Sept. 18, the Tiger women have won by significant margins against Navy, Loyola (Md.), and Texas A&M. In the tri-meet at the Naval Academy, the LSU women won every swimming event. The squad then returned to Baton Rouge on Oct. 23 and defeated Texas A&M, 215-83, also winning every swimming event. The win over the Aggies was the program’s first in a dual meet since 2001. Sophomore Martina Bukvic broke a 15-year-old record in the 100 breast and set pool records in the 100 and 200 breast.
The LSU men rebounded from its loss to Navy by taking down Texas A&M by a score of 181.5-116.5. The victory was the Tiger men’s first in a dual over the Aggies since 2014. Senior Jere Hribar set a school record in the 100 fly to go along with three pool records. Junior Nikola Simic smashed his school record in the 1000 free, as well. On Tuesday, Hribar was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for his performance.
The Tigers will return to the pool on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon CT in the LSU Natatorium for a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers.
The following is the men’s rankings, followed by the women’s:
Division I Men
|Rank
|Prev.
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|250
|2
|2
|Indiana
|234
|T-3
|4
|California
|225
|T-3
|3
|Florida
|225
|5
|6
|Arizona State
|211
|6
|5
|Tennessee
|199
|7
|7
|NC State
|192
|8
|10
|Virginia
|179
|9
|12
|Louisville
|164
|10
|T-8
|Stanford
|160
|11
|T-8
|Michigan
|136
|12
|11
|Virginia Tech
|134
|13
|15
|Georgia
|132
|14
|17
|Auburn
|117
|15
|18
|Alabama
|103
|16
|20
|Kentucky
|97
|17
|16
|Northwestern
|93
|18
|14
|LSU
|65
|19
|19
|North Carolina
|62
|T-20
|NR
|Navy
|55
|T-20
|13
|Ohio State
|55
|T-20
|25
|USC
|55
|23
|RV
|Notre Dame
|32
|24
|21
|SMU
|21
|25
|RV
|Arizona
|15
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev.
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|250
|2
|3
|Texas
|237
|3
|5
|Indiana
|230
|4
|4
|Tennessee
|221
|5
|6
|Michigan
|205
|6
|7
|California
|201
|7
|8
|Louisville
|192
|T-8
|2
|Stanford
|177
|T-8
|9
|NC State
|177
|10
|11
|Ohio State
|155
|11
|12
|Georgia
|152
|12
|14
|Wisconsin
|130
|13
|10
|Florida
|129
|14
|15
|Alabama
|119
|15
|16
|North Carolina
|95
|16
|18
|Arizona State
|90
|17
|17
|LSU
|89
|18
|13
|USC
|88
|19
|19
|Auburn
|75
|20
|20
|South Carolina
|67
|21
|21
|Duke
|53
|22
|24
|Minnesota
|40
|23
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|26
|24
|22
|Arizona
|21
|25
|NR
|Kentucky
|17