Tiger Swim & Dive Ready for Home Meet Against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving team will take on conference opponent Texas A&M in a dual meet at the LSU Natatorium on Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. CT.

“We are looking forward to hosting Texas A&M here at the Nat on Friday night,” said head coach Rick Bishop. “The Tiger women got off to a great start at Navy a couple of weeks ago. Team captains Zoe Carlos-Broc, Avery Littlefield, and Nicole Santuliana have done an outstanding job setting the tone for our very talented women’s group, which is probably the deepest that we’ve had in my six seasons in Baton Rouge. I’m looking forward to some great racing from our women. The Tiger men dropped a close meet to Navy, so I expect our guys will come out strong right from the start. Our first few events from our great relays and distance swimmer Nikola Simic, who is on fire after outstanding swims at Navy, will really set the stage for the night. Our rivalry with Texas A&M has been great in the past, and Friday should be a good first home test that we are looking forward to. Geaux Tigers!”

All fans are welcome to watch the Tigers compete against the Aggies at 5 p.m. CT. Doors to the LSU Natatorium will open approximately one hour before the meet begins. The meet will also be streamed on SECN+, and live stats can be found via the MeetMobile app.

Last time in the pool, the No. 17 LSU women earned dominant victories in the tri-meet against Navy and Loyola (Md.), winning every swimming event on the slate. Women’s captains Carlos-Broc, Littlefield, and Santuliana each won two individual events. The No. 14 men’s team fell to a strong Navy squad, 167.5-132.5, but took a commanding win against Loyola (Md.). Senior sprinter Jere Hribar set a Lejeune Hall pool record in the 50 free (19.23).

Texas A&M has competed once this season, falling at home to Georgia on both the men’s and women’s sides. The Aggie men’s squad is ranked No. 24, while the women’s squad is ranked No. 25.

The last time the Tigers faced the Aggies was in January 2025, and Friday’s meet will be the first time Texas A&M has visited the LSU Natatorium since January 2024.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.

Order of Events

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

1m diving

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

3m diving

200 IM

400 free relay