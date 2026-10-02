Three Tigers Finish Top 10 at 52nd Annual Paul Short Run on Friday

BETHLEHEM, Penn. – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished seventh in their third meet of the season at the 52nd Annual Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh at the Goodman Campus XC Course.

The Tigers were top heavy on the women’s side on Friday as they were the only team to finish with multiple runners in the top 10.

Sophomore Edna Chepkemoi led the way with a 6k personal-best time of 19:51.9 to finish second overall. Entering the season her PR sat at 19:56.8 from last season’s FSU Invitational.

Two more sophomore Tigers in Abigael Chemnagei and Micaela Villarreal finished in the top 10 behind Chepkemoi. Chemnagei finished third overall with a time of 20:13.0, while Villarreal finished in seventh with a time of 20:42.5.

After the women’s race was finished, the rest of the races scheduled for the day were canceled due to heat. The LSU men’s team was set to run the 8k later on in the afternoon.

Results – 52nd Annual Paul Short Run

Women’s Gold Team Scores

1. Liberty - 115

2. Pennsylvania - 144

3. Yale - 144

4. UMass - 148

5. Army – 193

7. LSU – 225

LSU Women’s Gold 6k Times (points)

2. Edna Chepkemoi – 19:51.9 (2)

3. Abigael Chemnagei – 20:13.0 (3)

7. Micaela Villarreal – 20:42.5 (7)

74. Ahry Comer – 21:53.0 (74)

142. Maddie Gump – 22:32.9 (139)

145. Stella Junius – 22:35.5

230. Taylor Tarpley – 23:20.8

301. Brynn Kelso – 25:06.4

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 16, when the Tigers head west to the Arturo Barrios Invitational. The races are set to start at 8:15 a.m. CT.

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