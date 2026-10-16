Football Returns to Death Valley for Morning Kick vs. Mississippi State

After suffering a setback last week, No. 22 LSU returns home to host No. 16 Mississippi State on homecoming for a Saturday morning in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 11:07 a.m. on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio airwaves.

Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff will be only the 18th pre-noon start in Tiger Stadium history. LSU is 13-4 in those games, having won two-straight and 10 of its last 11. This will be the fifth pre-noon kickoff in Tiger Stadium between LSU and Mississippi State, the most of any opponent for the Tigers. LSU is 4-0 against Mississippi State in pre-noon kickoffs in Tiger Stadium.

The LSU-Mississippi State game is SOLD OUT 🎟️ https://t.co/CIDSVAAi88 https://t.co/CtMhggDgkJ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2026

“I think we’ll play really well,” Kiffin said Monday. “We practice in the morning every day so they are up doing that. It’s really more what their body clock is. I used to be more concerned, when we went to this format, of the night games being opposite of their body clocks. I don’t see it being an issue.”

MSU star quarterback Kamario Taylor, along with running back Fluff Bothwell, were listed as questionable in the latest SEC Availability Report, however, both could present unique challenges for LSU’s defense if they play Saturday morning.

The Bulldogs enter the contest with a 4-1 record with wins over South Carolina and No. 13 Mizzou in conference. Their only loss comes from No. 6 Alabama, who beat MSU 56-23 at Davis-Wade Stadium on Oct. 3. If Taylor is unable to go Saturday, it is expected that quarterback Parker Puckett, a freshman from Madison M.S., will get the nod. Puckett has appeared in two games this season, throwing for just 89 yards.

“He’s really good and a problem in both areas when he’s healthy,” Kiffin said of Taylor. “He’s been much better in Year 2. (Jeff) Lebby does a great job with quarterbacks and his system is very quarterback-friendly in what it does.”

Statistically, Taylor has thrown for 1,450 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Bothwell, MSU’s leading rusher, has posted 403 yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns. Taylor is second in rushing, too, with 159 yards on the ground to pair with a score. At receiver, Anthony Evans III leads the unit with 574 yards on 40 catches with five touchdowns. Sanfrisco Magee also has five touchdown receptions with 259 yards on 16 catches. Marquis Johnson is third on the team with 218 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs Saturday in Baton Rouge https://t.co/mJxhWAOd7A — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2026

On defense, linebacker sophomore Tyler Lockhart leads the team with 31 tackles and two sacks. Junior linebacker Jalen Smith has 28 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. LSU will also compete against a familiar face as senior safety Jardin Gilbert plays for the Bulldogs, tallying 25 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble so far in 2026.

“Really multiple,” Kiffin said of Zach Arnett’s defense. “He was with us, actually, for a year (at our previous stop). Really smart.”

LSU and State had met for 80 consecutive seasons from 1944-2023 before taking a two-year hiatus in 2024 and 2025. LSU, winners of three-straight and 5-of-last 6 against State, is 78-36-3 all-time against the Bulldogs. Dating back to 2000, LSU is 21-3 against Mississippi State.