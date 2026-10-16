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Football Returns to Death Valley for Morning Kick vs. Mississippi StateFootball Returns to Death Valley for Morning Kick vs. Mississippi State
by Harrison Valentine

Football Returns to Death Valley for Morning Kick vs. Mississippi State

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After suffering a setback last week, No. 22 LSU returns home to host No. 16 Mississippi State on homecoming for a Saturday morning in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 11:07 a.m. on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio airwaves.

Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff will be only the 18th pre-noon start in Tiger Stadium history. LSU is 13-4 in those games, having won two-straight and 10 of its last 11. This will be the fifth pre-noon kickoff in Tiger Stadium between LSU and Mississippi State, the most of any opponent for the Tigers. LSU is 4-0 against Mississippi State in pre-noon kickoffs in Tiger Stadium. 

“I think we’ll play really well,” Kiffin said Monday. “We practice in the morning every day so they are up doing that. It’s really more what their body clock is. I used to be more concerned, when we went to this format, of the night games being opposite of their body clocks. I don’t see it being an issue.”

MSU star quarterback Kamario Taylor, along with running back Fluff Bothwell, were listed as questionable in the latest SEC Availability Report, however, both could present unique challenges for LSU’s defense if they play Saturday morning.

The Bulldogs enter the contest with a 4-1 record with wins over South Carolina and No. 13 Mizzou in conference. Their only loss comes from No. 6 Alabama, who beat MSU 56-23 at Davis-Wade Stadium on Oct. 3. If Taylor is unable to go Saturday, it is expected that quarterback Parker Puckett, a freshman from Madison M.S., will get the nod. Puckett has appeared in two games this season, throwing for just 89 yards.

“He’s really good and a problem in both areas when he’s healthy,” Kiffin said of Taylor. “He’s been much better in Year 2. (Jeff) Lebby does a great job with quarterbacks and his system is very quarterback-friendly in what it does.”

Statistically, Taylor has thrown for 1,450 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Bothwell, MSU’s leading rusher, has posted 403 yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns. Taylor is second in rushing, too, with 159 yards on the ground to pair with a score. At receiver, Anthony Evans III leads the unit with 574 yards on 40 catches with five touchdowns. Sanfrisco Magee also has five touchdown receptions with 259 yards on 16 catches. Marquis Johnson is third on the team with 218 yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

On defense, linebacker sophomore Tyler Lockhart leads the team with 31 tackles and two sacks. Junior linebacker Jalen Smith has 28 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. LSU will also compete against a familiar face as senior safety Jardin Gilbert plays for the Bulldogs, tallying 25 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble so far in 2026.

“Really multiple,” Kiffin said of Zach Arnett’s defense. “He was with us, actually, for a year (at our previous stop). Really smart.”

LSU and State had met for 80 consecutive seasons from 1944-2023 before taking a two-year hiatus in 2024 and 2025. LSU, winners of three-straight and 5-of-last 6 against State, is 78-36-3 all-time against the Bulldogs. Dating back to 2000, LSU is 21-3 against Mississippi State.

GameDay Timeline

LSU vs. Mississippi State
October 17, 2026 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN

Saturday, October 17
5 a.m. - Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
6:30 a.m. - LSU SportShop open
8 a.m. - LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
8 a.m. - PMAC open to public 
8 a.m. - Bud Light Fan Zone opens 
• Located in front of PMAC 
8 a.m. - The Phunky Monkeys perform at Bug Light Fan Zone 
• Located in front of the PMAC 
8 a.m. - L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC 
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
8:42 a.m. - Spirit Squads on Victory Hill
8:45 a.m. - LSU departs Lod Cook
8:45 a.m. - Homecourt Court marches down Victory Hill
8:47 a.m. - L Club Letterwinners walk down Victory Hill
8:48 a.m. - TAF Oaks Members walk down Victory Hill 
8:50 a.m. - LSU arrives at Victory Hill
8:52 a.m. - LSU walks down Victory Hill - 
8:54 a.m. - Mardi Gras Mike Float drives down Victory Hill 
8:55 a.m. - Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill 
8:56 a.m. - Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill 
8:58 a.m. - LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
9 a.m. - LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room 
9 a.m. - LSU Game Day pregame radio show on the air 
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:15 a.m. - LSU band performance in PMAC
9:35 a.m. - LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium 
10:30 a.m. - LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium 
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush 
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
10:46 a.m. - Guest Captains presentation
• DB Chris Carrier, LB Bo Harris, DB Gordy Rush, TE Nicky Savoie 
10:51 a.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
10:55 a.m. - Moment of Reflection 
10:55:30 a.m. - LSU Alma Mater
10:58 a.m. - National Anthem with flyover 
11:01 a.m. - LSU departs locker room 
11:02:30 a.m. - LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium 
11:03 a.m. - Mississippi State takes the field 
11:04 a.m. - LSU takes the field
11:04 a.m. - Coin toss at midfield
11:07 a.m. - Kickoff: LSU vs. Mississippi State on ESPN 

In-Venue Presentations

First Half

1Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
1Q/2nd Timeout: LSU Board of Supervisors 
1Q/2Q Break: FMOL Geaux Hero 
2Q/1st Timeout: Council of Deans 
2Q/3rd Timeout: Miss Louisiana USA  

Halftime

20:00 LSU Band performs
13:00 Homecoming Court 

Second Half

3Q/2nd Timeout: Flyover Crew

In Focus: LSU GameDay Program

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Trey'Dez Green Seeks to Spread Joy in His Community

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Princewill Umanmielen Honors a Regal Heritage

Jordyn Lyden Cherishes the LSU Gymnastics AtmosphereJordyn Lyden Cherishes the LSU Gymnastics Atmosphere
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Jordyn Lyden Cherishes the LSU Gymnastics Atmosphere