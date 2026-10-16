Princewill Umanmielen Honors a Regal Heritage

Princewill Umanmielen doesn’t need much time to make an impression.

Football has been part of Umanmielen’s life for years, but it is only part of who he is. His teammates see the person behind the helmet, the teammate who brings an impact not only on the field with his intense pass rush, but also off the field, pushing not only himself but everyone around him to be better. The teammate who can lighten a moment and understands the improvement that comes from the work nobody sees.

His path at LSU, however, began long before he arrived in Baton Rouge.

It began at Manor High School in Texas, where Umanmielen developed into one of the country's top defensive prospects. From there came Nebraska, his first taste of college football, then Ole Miss, where he took another step forward and established himself as one of the SEC’s most productive edge rushers before arriving at LSU.

The stops may have been different, but each one left something with him.

Umanmielen explained that “working on attention to detail and learning that if I have more free time, then I’m not doing the right thing.”

A new lesson. A new challenge. A new version of himself. Now, LSU is the next chapter.

More than statistics or accolades, the journey has helped shape the person who arrived here in Baton Rouge. He has learned how to adjust, handle adversity, and keep pushing forward when things don’t go as planned. That growth is what makes Umanmielen different and separates him from everyone else.

On the field, Umanmielen, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Nigeria before he was born, is learning what it takes to compete at the highest level at LSU. The intensity that Death Valley brings to the game. The expectations that come with putting on the purple and gold. The understanding that every practice brings another opportunity to sharpen and enhance his abilities and become more comfortable within such a demanding and passionate environment.

He enters today’s game versus Mississippi State No. 2 in the SEC in quarterback sacks with 8.0

Off the field, he is still figuring out the person he wants to become.

For Umanmielen, those two things are connected. Football teaches discipline. It teaches patience. It teaches how to respond to significant adversity when things don't go your way. Most importantly, it teaches that growth doesn’t happen all at once.

Of great importance to him, Umanmielen said, is “doing whatever it takes to be the best version of myself, and finding another gear when doing so.”

His journey has also been shaped by family, particularly his brother, Princely, who played collegiately at Florida and at Ole Miss, and is now a linebacker for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The Umanmielen name is already familiar to college football fans, and Princewill has had the opportunity to learn from his brother.

Their first names – along with the names of their brothers, Prince and Princeton – honor the legacy of their grandfather, who was a tribal chief in Nigeria.

Having a brother like Princely who understands the demands of college football gives Princewill someone who knows the work that goes into the game. Someone who understands the pressure, the preparation, and the expectations.

Princewill said of Princely, “He gives me tips and tricks to work on and always lets me know what I can get better at, and it's the same for me. Very supportive.”

But their paths are not the same. That may be the most important part of their relationship. Princely can offer advice from experience, but Princewill still has to find his own answers. He has his own personality, his own goals, and his own way of approaching the game.

That distinction is important because Princewill Umanmielen’s story is not just about becoming someone else. It is about becoming himself. His teammates see that every day. They see the personality that exists away from the field.

Umanmielen describes himself simply as “a great person and a great dude to be on your side, and it's as plain and simple as that.”

His teammates see the competitiveness when practice begins. They see the work that happens when nobody else is paying attention. Those details may never appear on a stat sheet, but they help explain the new addition that LSU has gained.

Umanmielen arrived in Baton Rouge with experiences that have already tested him and shaped him. He has moved through different programs, learned from different people, and discovered more about himself along the way. Now, he gets to bring all of that with him.

Manor High gave him his foundation. Nebraska gave him his first college experience. Ole Miss allowed him to grow. Now LSU gives him the final opportunity to put everything he has learned to work. Every stop has added something. At LSU, Princewill Umanmielen gets to decide what comes next. The name may be familiar, but the story is his.